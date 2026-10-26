/Serbia’s student-led movement defeats Vucic’s party after 14 years in power: Why it matters

Serbia's student-led movement declared victory in parliamentary elections on Sunday (Oct 25) ending 14 years in power for Aleksandar Vucic's right-wing populist party. This victory brings an end to nearly two years of anti-government protests sparked by the 2024 collapse of a canopy at Novi Sad railway station that killed 16 people. The disaster was blamed on corruption and triggered some of Serbia's largest protests since the fall of strongman Slobodan Milosevic in 2000. Voters cast ballots in huge numbers on Sunday, with the country recording its highest parliamentary election turnout in more than three decades. According to the country's election officials, nearly 65 percent of its 6.4 million registered voters had cast their ballots by 6:00 pm (1700 GMT), two hours before polls closed. The figure surpassed the 1993 parliamentary election, when just over 61 percent voted.

"Preliminary results show that students are convincingly leading in almost all polling stations," Radomir Saicic, a candidate for the Students' List, said in a speech at the movement's election HQ. Vucic conceded defeat less than two hours after polls closed. Celebrations erupted across several Serbian cities as people hailed the student-backed movement deposing veteran leader Aleksandar Vucic's party in a snap election. "I feel as though I am finally living in a free country," student Mila Martic told AFP.

Serbia’s 250-member parliament faced fierce contested election, with several leading opposition parties opting not to contest and instead urging their supporters to back the student-led movement. Since the fall of Slobodan Milosevic in 2000, when around 70 per cent of voters cast ballots to oust him, parliamentary turnout has declined, averaging just over 55 per cent during the rule of the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS). Most of the 250 candidates on the Students’ List are experts from fields such as academia and the arts, with little political experience. The movement’s broad platform centres on a pledge to fight corruption.

International reaction

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen and Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar congratulated the Students' List on their victory. "We stand ready to support reforms on the rule of law, media freedom, the fight against corruption and strong democratic institutions, and to work together to advance Serbia's future in the European Union," von der Leyen said on X. Magyar said he had talked with the Students' List leaders and assured them of his country's support. "I was delighted to hear how much strength our victory in April had given them during this difficult struggle," Magyar said on X.

Vucic's defeat comes months after his close ally and Magyar's right-wing predecessor Viktor Orban also lost the elections. "A two-year-long dream has come true," Mirjana Nikolic, a candidate on the Students' List, said shortly after the win was announced.

Why it matters?

The end of 14-year-old rule by right-wing matters because it marksa the end of a decade of autocracy. Aleksandar Vučić had consolidated vast control over Serbia’s media, judiciary, and state institutions since 2012. The student-led victory proves that entrenched, competitive authoritarian regimes in the Balkans can be defeated through the ballot box via massive voter turnout.