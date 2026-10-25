/Govinda breaks silence on divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja, calls her his first love

Actor Govinda has finally responded to the ongoing speculation surrounding his marriage to Sunita Ahuja, including reports claiming that she has withdrawn her divorce petition. His comments arrive while the internet is claiming that the actor has an extramarital affair.

Govinda on his divorce reports

When asked whether Sunita's decision was influenced by pressure or love, Govinda told ABP News, "No, no... We are Hindus and the word 'divorce' does not exist in our tradition. All the necessary provisions are already included in our system..."

Also Read: Sunita Ahuja withdraws divorce case against Govinda after months of public drama

The actor also stated that "I am who I am. I believe that if you deviate from your own position, you question your own strength. I don't think I should be asked questions on this subject again in future."

Amid speculation about trouble in their marriage, Govinda reportedly called Sunita his first love.

Govinda on alleged affair with Komal Rani

The actor's personal life has attracted renewed attention following Sunita's remarks about his alleged extramarital relationships. Speculation intensified after Govinda was seen with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar during promotional appearances.

When the conversation turned to allegations that he was distracted by the beauty of actresses, the actor responded humorously, suggesting that his interactions with several actresses had amounted to little more than brief greetings.

He also explained why he avoids discussing certain aspects of his personal life in detail. According to Govinda, he does not want his words to put another person in an embarrassing position or affect their standing in society.

He further said that both popularity and negative attention had followed him throughout his career.

During the interview, Govinda also reflected on the difficulties surrounding his family life. Recalling a conversation from several years ago, the actor said, "Sometimes things don't come to light because they would be embarrassed. But the truth is, I told someone 8-9 years ago that this would happen to me. I would have to go through a period that would affect us all. If someone wrote this, it would happen, and the person who wrote this is no ordinary person."

Govinda did not explain who he was referring to or provide further details about the conversation.

Govinda on criticism

Govinda also addressed the criticism directed at him on social media. He said he preferred not to retaliate against people who criticised him and believed that time would eventually reveal the truth.

The actor said, "Bitterness will never yield sweetness."