/Govinda seeks blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja with rumoured girlfriend following wife Sunita Ahuja’s solo visit

Amid the ongoing marriage dispute with his wife, Sunita Ahuja, Bollywood actor Govinda was recently spotted at Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja. The actor was accompanied by his rumoured girlfriend, Komal Rani Swarnkar, as he sought blessings at the famous Ganpati pandal.

Govinda seeks blessings at Lalbaugcha with Komal Rani Swarnkar

On September 22 (Tuesday), Hero No. 1 actor Govinda was spotted offering prayers at Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja. What caught much attention was that he was seeking blessings with his co-star and rumoured girlfriend, Komal Rani Swarnkar.

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Govinda wore a white kurta-pyjama, while Komal was seen wearing a red and yellow saree. Both sought the deity’s blessings and later waved to their fans gathered at the pandal. The actor also chanted, "Ganpati Bappa Morya."

Their visit came shortly after Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, was also spotted alone at the pandal in a traditional pink outfit.

Before Govinda, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone also visited Lalbaugcha Raja to offer prayers before welcoming their second child, a baby girl, on September 19. Shah Rukh Khan, along with his family, including his wife and daughter, sought blessings.

About Govinda's personal life

For several months, Govinda’s personal life has remained in the spotlight amid the marriage controversy with Sunita Ahuja. The couple, who have been married for several decades, have faced speculation about their relationship.

Also Read: Sunita Ahuja withdraws divorce case against Govinda after months of public drama

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja, who married in 1987, are parents to two children, daughter Tina and son Yashvardhan. Although they are one of Bollywood’s most recognised couples, Govinda and Sunita have largely kept their family life out of the spotlight over the years. After relationship speculation about the actor and his co-star Komal Rani began to make headlines, there have been reports that Sunita Ahuja filed for divorce, citing infidelity as one of the alleged reasons behind the marital dispute.

Later, in August 2026, it was reported that Sunita had withdrawn her divorce petition amid news that Govinda and his rumoured girlfriend, Komal, were set to tie the knot.