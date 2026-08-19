/Sunita Ahuja withdraws divorce case against Govinda after months of public drama

This is a saga fit for a daily soap on television. Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s troubled marriage has been played out in public over the past year. Some reports had suggested that the couple were living separately, while others alleged that Sunita was keen to file for divorce. The latest update is that Sunit Ahuja has reportedly withdrawn the divorce case against her husband, Bollywood star Govinda.

Sunita Ahuja withdraws divorce case against Govinda

Sunita Ahuja in the recent weeks has made serious allegations against her husband. Govinda, who has mostly maintained silence, was also spotted with another woman during his recent public outings, which led to his wife criticising him. Earlier this week, Sunita was also spotted at the Bandra, Mumbai court and most speculated that she was initiating legal proceedings to separate.

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However, Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha has confirmed to NDTV that Sunita has withdrawn her divorce case.

Expressing his disappointment in how the whole case played out in public, Sinha said that there was no need to come this far as, "fights happen and yet things continue".

"But once it reaches the courts, the whole world knows. Did the world need to know? There was no need. Family matters should stay within the family. Many things get resolved after sitting and talking things through. If the case was to be withdrawn today, why was it filed in the first place? This pains me. Why did we become a spectacle?,” rued Sinha.

When asked how the actor had reacted to the latest update, Sinha said, "Govinda currently has no reaction. All of this just happened minutes ago. There is no reaction at all. May God grant everyone good sense, and may everyone act wisely. That is all that matters. I speak well for everyone - for Govinda, for Sunita, for the children, for all.”

Govinda-Sunita Ahuja's troubled relationship

Rumours of Govinda and Sunita's divorce have been swirling online since February 2025.

Speculations about their troubled marriage began when Sunita claimed that Govinda lived separately from the family. Sunita also reportedly sent a separation notice, but there has been no movement since then.

Then, a few months later, the media reported that the couple had reconciled.

On Ganesh Chaturthi last year, the couple posed together in front of the media. Sunita said, "Aaj itna close, close... agar kuch hota toh hum itne nazdeek hotey? Humaari dooriyan hoti! Koi hum dono ko alag nahi kar sakta hain, chahe upar se koi aa jaaye bhagwan aa jaaye, koi shaitaan aa jaaye. Koi nahi alag kar sakta hai. (If something had happened between us, would we be so close today? There would have been distance between us. No one can separate us, not even if God or a devil comes down.)"

Sunita Ahuja featured in reality show Lock Upp 2 this year in July, which had Govinda visiting as a guest.

Last week, when Govinda was spotted with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar, Sunita called him a ‘sugar daddy’.

Govinda has since responded to the controversy. The remarks came after Sunita publicly accused the actor of having an affair with the actress.

Responding to the allegations, Govinda said, "Jo kaam baahar mujhe milta hai, woh main karta nahin hoon, aur jo main kar raha hoon, usmein aap hastakshep kar rahi hain. Aur jab aap apna kaam kar rahi thi, chahe woh khaane ka show tha, chahe woh lockdown tha, Tina se kehkar dono shows mein aapne aise-vaise, yen-ken-prakaren mujhe bulvaya aur mujhse sevaayein lein. Khair, woh toh aapka haq hai. (I do not take up every opportunity that comes my way, and yet you are interfering in the work I am currently doing. When you were working, whether it was your food show or during the lockdown, you used your contacts to invite me to both programmes and sought my support. Of course, that was your right.")

He further said, "Aur jis waqt maine film shuru ki hai, aap ek bhi kasar nahin chhod rahi hain ki main logon ke dil se utar jaaun, badnaam ho jaaun ya kuch aisa ho jaaye ki mera business na ho. (Now that I have started a film, you are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that I lose public support, get defamed, or suffer setbacks in my work.")

About Govinda-Sunita Ahuja marriage