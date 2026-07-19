Dia Mirza- Ikka

Dia Mirza wins hearts with her comeback in the recently released courtroom drama, Ikka, on Netflix. Co-starring alongside Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna, the actress plays the role of Avantika Mehra.

Sonali Bendre-Raakh

Sonali Bendre returned to the screen in the crime-thriller series Raakh, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The gritty, true-story-inspired show features Bendre as Mona Arora, a devastated mother coping with quiet grief.

Aftab Shivdasani- Welcome to the Jungle

Aftab Shivdasani made his Bollywood comeback in the recently released comedy film Welcome to the Jungle. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the actor joined the massive cast ensemble, which also features Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, and many more.