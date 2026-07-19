Bollywood stars like Govinda, Preity Zinta and several others are gearing up for a comeback with highly anticipated projects such as Batwara 1947, Roopa and more.
With several theatrical and OTT releases lined up, some Bollywood stars who had stepped away from the big screen due to prior commitments are now gearing up for a much-awaited comeback. From Govinda to Preity Zinta, these actors are set to return to cinemas with some of their most anticipated films.
After making headlines with his 2019 comedy film, Rangeela Raja, Govinda has recently announced his comeback film titled Roopa, which is said to be a suspense drama. Govinda will star alongside debutante Rani Swarnkar in the title role. After years, the Hero No. 1 star is set to revive his on-screen magic.
Preity Zinta is gearing up for her highly anticipated return to the big screen in the Partition-era historical drama Batwara 1947. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan, the film, which is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026, showcases the actress in the role of Hamida Mirza alongside Sunny Deol.
Jaitly is making her acting comeback after 15 years in the biographical drama Sister Nibedita, directed by Ram Kamal Mukharji. Amid a highly publicised legal and personal crisis in her marriage, the role marks her return to the big screen.
Dia Mirza- Ikka
Dia Mirza wins hearts with her comeback in the recently released courtroom drama, Ikka, on Netflix. Co-starring alongside Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna, the actress plays the role of Avantika Mehra.
Sonali Bendre-Raakh
Sonali Bendre returned to the screen in the crime-thriller series Raakh, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The gritty, true-story-inspired show features Bendre as Mona Arora, a devastated mother coping with quiet grief.
Aftab Shivdasani- Welcome to the Jungle
Aftab Shivdasani made his Bollywood comeback in the recently released comedy film Welcome to the Jungle. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the actor joined the massive cast ensemble, which also features Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, and many more.