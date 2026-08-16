/Govinda-Sunita Ahuja controversy: A timeline of their public feud over the years

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's relationship has frequently made headlines over the years. The couple tied the knot secretly in 1987 while the actor was still establishing himself in the film industry. They did not make their wedding public until the birth of their daughter, Tina Ahuja. Over the years, they have had multiple highs and lows in their relationship and have often spoken about controversies surrounding them. Amid the latest clash over an alleged affair with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar, let's take a look at the timeline of their public feud over the years.

Govinda's alleged affair with Neelam in the 1990s

This was one of the earliest major controversies surrounding Govinda's marriage. He collaborated with Neelam Kothari in films such as Ilzaam and Love 86. Govinda had openly acknowledged that he had developed strong feelings for his co-star while he was married to Sunita. He also admitted that he had initially not expected his relationship with Sunita to become so serious.

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Later, he also revealed that his admiration for Neelam affected his marriage and admitted that he would compare Sunita with his co-star.

When divorce speculations emerged in 2024

In the year 2024, reports emerged that a divorce has been filed. According to court documents that emerged later, Sunita allegedly filed a divorce petition at Mumbai's Bandra Family Court on December 5, 2024. The reported grounds included adultery, cruelty and desertion under the Hindu Marriage Act.

The matter became public only months later, and in February 2025, Govinda's lawyer and family friend Lalit Bindal confirmed that a divorce filing had taken place months earlier but insisted that the couple were now together.

He also argued that some of Sunita's remarks had been interpreted without their broader context and insisted that the marriage was not heading towards a permanent separation.

Later that year, Govinda's lawyer again rejected reports suggesting that the couple were headed for an immediate split.

Sunita, too, publicly pushed back against the idea that living in separate homes automatically meant that the marriage was over. She explained that their living arrangement was connected to Govinda's political work and the family's need for privacy while their daughter was growing up.

Sunita opens up about Govinda's alleged affairs

While the divorce discussion was making headlines, Sunita repeatedly discussed rumours of Govinda's alleged relationships with other women. "Trust is a big thing. I don't think any hero in the industry is spotless. They spend more time with heroines than with us. So it depends on your love how you take it," she said during one interaction.

"I have always said to become an actor's wife you must harden your heart. I fell in love with Govinda when I was 15. Now at 56, I love him just the same. I have forgiven him many times. I may have made mistakes too. He always says, 'She is not my wife, she is my child.' If love is true, people forgive."

However, Govinda has rejected the accusations.

Sunita's revelations during Lock Upp 2

The controversy took another turn when Sunita spoke about Govinda's alleged affairs on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa 2. "When you love someone, you have to tolerate everything. How many affairs has ‘Chichi’ had in life? Actors and actresses do have affairs, it’s fine. I feel that after standing by Chichi for so many years, I deserve to be his son in my next life."

She later added, "Can you stop someone? Shall I sit in front of him 24 hours a day? The other person would get irritated too. I don't even think about it."

The latest public feud between Govinda and Sunita

The most recent dispute began after Govinda was spotted at an airport with actress Komal Rani Swarnkar, who is associated with his upcoming film Roopa. The images went viral on social media, although neither Govinda nor Komal has publicly confirmed a romantic relationship.

Reacting to the buzz, Sunita said, "He is going around with a girl who is the same age as his daughter; shame on him.”

Pointing at Komal, she added, "Your sugar daddy is so rich. Dress properly. Just look at our style."

Sunita also questioned, "First of all, the movie should be made. Promotion happens after the movie is complete.”

Govinda reacts to Sunita's allegations

Unlike the previous controversies, this time, Govinda did not remain silent. In a video message, the actor accused Sunita of interfering with his professional work, saying, "I do not take up every opportunity that comes my way, and yet you are interfering in the work I am currently doing. When you were working, whether it was your food show or during the lockdown, you used your contacts to invite me to both programmes and took my support. Of course, that was your right."

Govinda also objected to what he considered humiliating comments, saying, "People from modest backgrounds who enter the film industry should not be shamed or humiliated to the point that they feel scared or forced to leave."

Responding to Sunita's criticism about his age, he added, "Since you have repeatedly raised the issue of age, let me remind you that many leading actors in the country have worked with younger actresses. Those actresses gained opportunities, recognition and success, while the actors continued to appear youthful on screen. It seems you do not want people to see me in that light."