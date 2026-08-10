/'You don't look like a hero': Govinda recalls Salman Khan’s emotional struggles during Partner

Govinda and Salman Khan's 2007 film Partner had received widespread praise and fans loved the actors' comic chemistry. But recently, Govinda has recalled one of the personal conversations with Salman from the sets of David Dhawan’s comedy that has become a hot topic of discussion online.
Govinda reveals Salman had become withdrawn
While speaking to ANI, Govinda said Salman was dealing with emotional turmoil at the time. "Salman was going through a lot of pain and distress. And when someone is troubled by himself, whether it is because of love, hopes, or expectations, there is no one else who can really cure that. So, he had become very withdrawn. I thought I should introduce him to satya (truth), so we sat together and had a drink. While we were drinking, I told him, ‘Salman, you’ve looked outward enough. Now look within yourself’," he said.
Govinda's advice to Salman
During the conversation, he also recalled, "At that time, I weighed 114 kilos. It was the time when I had just come out of politics. I told him, ‘By the time I lose weight, I'll already be a character actor, right? I'll continue doing the kind of roles I was doing in Partner, I was doing comedy. You are the hero, but you don't look like one right now. You look unhappy, you look sad. Come out of this’."
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According to Govinda, Salman then asked him what he should do. "He asked me, ‘What should I do?’ I said, ‘Exercise for two or three hours a day. Look at Dharmendra. You are the only hero, after Dharmendra, who has been blessed by God with parents, siblings, a good face and a great personality. You are the only guy who could carry that kind of aura, the kind that makes people look at you and say, 'That's a hero.'"
Govinda recalled telling the actor that he would eventually enjoy a long period of dominance in the Hindi film industry. "He did it. I told him, ‘You will rule for 10 years.’ And he did rule for 10 years."
About Partner
Directed by David Dhawan, the romantic comedy released on July 20, 2007, and also featured Lara Dutta and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Alongside the light-hearted storyline and comic performances, the songs, including Do You Wanna Partner, Soni De Nakhre and You're My Love, also became popular.