/Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt's 7 Dogs to arrive in Indian theatres THIS month

After running successfully across the Middle East theatres, 7 Dogs, the Saudi Arabian-Egyptian action drama, is all set to arrive in Indian cinemas later this month. The update was shared by Salman Khan on social media, where he confirmed the news with the localized trailer cut on his Instagram story.

The high-octane project created a buzz in India due to special cameo appearances by Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, alongside Italian actress Monica Bellucci.

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The plot and characters of 7 Dogs

The story revolves around an international crisis triggered by Pink Lady, a lethal, addictive narcotic spreading throughout the Middle East. Egyptian stars Ahmed Ezz plays Interpol agent Khalid Al-Azzazi, while Karim Abdel-Aziz can be seen as Ghali Abu Dawood, a high-ranking member of the syndicate known as 7 Dogs. After arresting Ghali, Khalid is forced to team up with him a year later to bring down the organization from within.

Salman Khan plays Johar, a cunning underworld syndicate chief. In one trailer conversation, his character taunts an adversary, saying, "You know what he does? He documents his whole life." In another moment, he quips to an associate, "Why do you look like a criminal to me?"

Salman Khan's Instagram post Photograph: (Instagram)

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Sanjay Dutt features as Ranjit, the commander of a heavily armed mercenary outfit, and Monica Bellucci appears in a key international role.

About 7 Dogs

Directed by Belgian filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the filmmakers known for Bad Boys for Life and Bad Boys: Ride or Die, 7 Dogs is said to be one of the most expensive Arabic-language productions in cinema history, mounted on a reported budget of $40 million.

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Backed by Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, and funded via Riyadh Season, the film was largely shot at Al-Hosn Big Time Studios in Riyadh.

The film marks another screen sharing between Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, who previously starred together in cult films such as Saajan (1991), Chal Mere Bhai (2000), and Yeh Hai Jalwa (2002), and AP Dhillon’s 2024 track Old Money.