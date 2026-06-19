/Salman Khan denied immediate relief over Kala Hiran movie; court orders actor to provide more documents

The Delhi Court on Friday postponed the hearing of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s case against the movie Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy. The actor had moved the court to stop the release of the film, alleging that it was an unauthorised depiction of his 1998 infamous blackbuck poaching case and his reported tension with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

According to a Live Law India report, a vacation bench led by Justice Madhu Jain ordered the actor’s legal team to give a full copy of the lawsuit papers and related documents to the filmmakers. The court then moved the case to July 1 for a more detailed debate, thereby denying immediate relief for the actor in the case.

What did Salman’s legal team say in court?

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In court, Salman’s lawyer, Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi, clearly stated, “He is producing a film on my life... he has no right. I have not authorised him.”

His legal team argued that the filmmakers are wrongly using his name, image, and public identity for commercial gain. They maintained that even though his name is not directly used, the story and presentation are closely linked to his real life.

The team pointed specific scenes from the film’s trailer and alleged that the main character closely resembles Salman and is even shown wearing his signature turquoise blue bracelet.

The teaser also features the character holding a gun, which his team says is misleading and harmful, especially since Khan was cleared of Arms Act charges in real life. They argued the film distorts facts and uses his life story without consent to attract attention and profit.

The defense from the filmmakers

The filmmakers' lawyers pushed back against the demand to immediately block the movie. They told the court they only received a partial copy of the legal paperwork on Wednesday, instead of the full lawsuit. The defence stated that the production team is facing a severe backlash. They informed the judge that the team has been receiving serious death threats over the movie's topic and has already filed an official police complaint about the safety risks.

What was the court’s ruling?

Justice Madhu Jain has firmly denied Salman Khan’s request for immediate temporary relief after hearing arguments from both sides. Instead, the court directed the superstar's legal team to serve all relevant court papers to the filmmakers to allow them time to prepare their defense. While Salman's lawyers made a last-minute push for an expedited hearing, the judge rejected the plea, stating that the July schedule is already locked in. The matter has now been transferred to a regular bench and is slated for July 1.