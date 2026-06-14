/Lagaan's 25-year celebration: Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor and more celebs attend grand event hosted by Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan's Lagaan is set to complete 25 years on June 15. To celebrate the occasion, B-town celebrities came together under one roof, cheering Khan, his production house and his iconic movie.
To celebrate 25 years of Lagaan, Aamir Khan hosted a grand event on June 13 (Saturday) in Mumbai. Several Bollywood celebrities attended the event, turning it into a star-studded night filled with nostalgia, reunions, and memorable moments.
Aamir Khan made a public appearance with his soon-to-be wife, Gauri Spratt, at Lagaan’s 25-year celebration. The actor wore an all-black outfit, while Spratt was seen in an elegant look, wearing a printed blue shirt and beige bottoms. The two posed for the paparazzi while holding hands and cherished the moment together.
Salman Khan made a reunion with his partner in crime, Amar, aka Aamir Khan. The two were seen beaming in happiness and warmly greeting each other. The Tere Naam marked his appearance in a rugged all-black look, wearing a leather jacket, a vest and distressed jeans. What became the talking point was his bald look.
Nephew of Aamir Khan, Imran Khan, made a rare, stylish appearance with his partner, Lekha Washington, together at the star-studded 25-year silver jubilee celebration in Mumbai. The couple walked the carpet together, keeping their outfits sharp and clean, as Khan looked sleek in a sleek suit while Lekha stunned in a traditional saree.
Kajol attended the grand party hosted by Aamir Khan to celebrate the milestone of the iconic film Lagaan and the silver jubilee of Aamir Khan Productions. She arrived looking radiant and elegant in golden attire, joining other B-town celebrities and the original cast.
Kareena Kapoor Khan turned heads in an elegant pastel pink ensemble. She also joined Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, posing with them and sinking into the moment of happiness.
Juhi Chawla marked her presence at the 25-year bash of Lagaan. Arriving with her husband, the billionaire businessman Jay Mehta, the couple posed together for the paparazzi in traditional couture.
Rekha was spotted at Aamir Khan's special event. The iconic actress turned heads in her signature, elegant, traditional attire, making a stylish red-carpet appearance to celebrate the historical moment of the team.
Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, along with her husband, Nupur Shikhare, was spotted supporting her dad's biggest milestone. To honour the silver jubilee celebration of the Oscar-nominated blockbuster, Khan was seen in casual wear.
Aamir Khan’s ex-wife, Kiran Rao, also came to support Khan. As the project marked the beginning of her career as an assistant director, it was a celebration for her as well. On Saturday night, she was accompanyed by her and Aamir's son Azad Rao Khan.
Khan's boys, Junaid Khan and Azad Rao Khan, attended the celebration in Mumbai, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the iconic film Lagaan and Aamir Khan Productions. They joined the family, cast, and crew to commemorate the achievement.