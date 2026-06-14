/Salman Khan's blackbuck case explained: Why the legal battle is back in focus amid the Kala Hiran buzz

Nearly three decades after it first made headlines, Salman Khan's 1998 blackbuck poaching case has once again come into focus. This time, it's not because of any legal proceedings or the trial. It's because of the upcoming crime thriller Kala Hiran, which has sparked intense debate over its alleged similarities to the actor's long-running legal saga and his feud with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and the Bishnoi community. The film’s trailer got released a few days back. Here's a look back at the blackbuck case that has remained a talking point for years.

What happened in 1998?

The incident dates back to 1998, when Bollywood actor Salman Khan was shooting for one of his most successful films, Hum Saath Saath Hain, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, in Rajasthan. The actor, along with some of his co-actors, was accused of killing two blackbucks, an endangered species protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, in Bhagoda Ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur in Rajasthan on the intervening night of October 1-2 of the same year. Reportedly, the incident was witnessed by Poonamchand Bishnoi and Chhogaram Bishnoi of the Bishnoi community.

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This led the members of the community, who are protectors of blackbucks, to file a case against the star. Following the complaint, Khan was arrested in connection with the alleged case but was later granted bail.

2006: Salman Khan was found guilty

In 2006, a trial court found Khan guilty and sentenced him to five years' imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 25,000. After spending a few days in Jodhpur Central Jail, the actor was granted bail, and the case underwent various legal challenges and developments.

2007: Salman Khan's appeal was dismissed

The case underwent years of appeals. In 2007, the court rejected his appeal and upheld his five-year prison sentence. Khan subsequently moved to the Rajasthan High Court, which intervened and suspended the sentence, allowing the actor to remain out of prison. The court also directed him to seek permission before undertaking any foreign travel.

2012: The court action

Spawning multiple legal cases, in December 2012, the Rajasthan High Court revised and finalised the charges against Salman Khan and his co-stars under Section 9/51 of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Another case was simultaneously run under Sections 3/25 and 3/27 of the Arms Act for allegedly keeping and using firearms with an expired licence in the poaching of blackbucks.

2018: Conviction and bail

In 2018, the case was argued before a trial court in Jodhpur. Salman Khan was convicted of poaching two blackbucks in 1998 while he was shooting a movie. As punishment, the court announced a five-year prison sentence and a Rs 10,000 fine. While Khan spent two days in jail before being granted bail, his co-stars, Neelam Kothari, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan and Satish Shah, were acquitted due to a lack of evidence.

Is Salman Khan's legal battle over?

Salman Khan filed a petition to transfer his case from the trial court in Jodhpur to the Rajasthan High Court. In March 2022, the Rajasthan High Court approved the actor's appeal and transferred his 1998 blackbuck poaching case to the High Court.

Why is Lawrence Bishnoi involved in the blackbuck case?

Lawrence Bishnoi is one of India's most notorious gangsters and a member of the Bishnoi community, who consider the blackbuck a sacred animal and protect it as part of their beliefs.

Since the infamous 1998 blackbuck case, Bishnoi has been linked to threats against the actor. Khan has received numerous threats over the years. During one of Khan's court appearances in Jodhpur, Bishnoi reportedly made a public threat against the actor. The threats intensified, and in 2023, shots were fired outside Khan's residence.

Why does the actor's legal battle remain in focus after years?

After all these years, Salman Khan's blackbuck case once again is back in the spotlight because of the ongoing buzz around the upcoming movie Kala Hiran. The crime thriller is reportedly based on the actor’s case of poaching and Salman Khan’s feud with notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.