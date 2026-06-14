/Kala Hiran controversy: Govind Namdev claims he was 'kept in the dark' about film targeting Salman Khan

The controversy around Kala Hiran continues to intensify since the release of the film's poster. Now, Govind Namdev has accused the makers of withholding crucial details about the project. The actor, who appears to play a key role in the film, has alleged that he was led to believe Kala Hiran was a very different story and only realised the nature of the project after seeing its trailer.

This update comes days after the film landed in legal trouble. As per reports, Salman Khan recently approached the Delhi High Court seeking action against the film. His team argued that it appears to draw heavily from the 1998 blackbuck poaching case associated with him.

Also Read: Kala Hiran producer claims Salman Khan sent legal notice over blackbuck case film

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Govind Namdev on working in Kala Hiran

Speaking to Amar Ujala, Namdev revealed that he was shocked when he watched the trailer. "As soon as I watched the trailer, I was shaken to the core. I instantly understood that the project is completely different from what I was shot for," he said. "We were never told that a character resembling Salman Khan would be created and misrepresented in this manner in the film. The moment I saw the trailer, I felt like I had been kept in the dark and used. There is a world of difference between what I was told and what has actually been made."

According to the actor, the project was initially introduced to him under a different title altogether. "I was told that we were making a film named Sambhal. At that time, I had absolutely no idea that the story would later take a completely different direction," he added.

Govind Namdev explains why he did the film

Namdev further said, "I was informed that there is only a long courtroom scene and that is all I had to do. It was also mentioned that nothing new was being added from our end. We were only supposed to show the audience what had happened in court. I felt that if only the things recorded on file were being shown, then there was nothing wrong with it, which is why I said yes."

The actor emphasised that he would never knowingly participate in a film aimed at Salman Khan. "I cannot consider any Bishnoi gang as my ideal. I cannot even think of such a thing. I believed that I was only performing the courtroom portion. However, what has come to light now has made me uncomfortable as well."

Also Read: Salman Khan moves to Delhi HC over Kala Hiran

Also Read: Kala Hiran producer claims Salman Khan sent legal notice over blackbuck case film

What's the controversy

The conversation began after the makers released the promotional material for Kala Hiran. The teaser showcases a character whose appearance bears a resemblance to Salman Khan, leading to allegations that the film portrays a fictionalised version of the actor.

While the filmmakers have stated that the characters and events shown are fictional, it draws inspiration from the 1998 blackbuck incident.

Following the release of the poster and other promotional materials, Salman Khan has sought a stay on the film's release through the Delhi High Court. The actor’s legal team has said the film is a “blatant reference” to him and offers a false narrative.