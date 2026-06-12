/Kala Hiran teaser breakdown: From, 'blue stone bracelet' to 'Lion Bishnoi' - the clues and references linking it to Salman Khan

What could be called the most shocking thing? The first trailer of the project, titled Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, is out and it is based on Salman Khan's 1988 blackbuck poaching case. The trailer revolves around a character named Ayan Khan, who bears a resemblance to Salman Khan, but the name has been changed.

Soon after the trailer was released, Khan's team reportedly issued a legal notice to the filmmakers, demanding a stay on all work related to this project. As the whole internet talk about the teaser, here's the references behind Salman Khan's court move

Kala Hiran teaser: What it shows

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Starting with a court setup, we see a person standing in court wearing a silver bracelet with a blue stone, much similar to what Khan wears. The advocate narrates what happened on the night of Oct 2, 1998. It then shows four people in a jeep in the jungle and the actor Ayaan Khan shooting a black dear.

Later, we see the actor getting death threats as two masked men attack him. The trailer then shifts to Dawood Ibrahim, the underworld don, and introduces Lion Bishnoi, who is portrayed as more dangerous than Dawood and is handling things from inside jail.

Ayaan Khan is shown scared of the don and is ready to leave India over the court case, which exists only because he killed the black Dear. Lion Bishnoi wants Ayaan dead. Further, a person threatens him, explaining how the tribe in Rajasthan cares for wildlife and that they didn’t even spare their own lives, 363 men, women, and children sacrificed themselves to protect trees.

The movie has Mukesh Tiwari, Kashif Iqbal Khan, Amit Jani, and Bharat Shrinate.

What are the similarities with Salman Khan case?

Produced by Amit Jani under the banner of Jani Firefox Media Private Limited, the trailer does not mention Salman's name directly. But from what has been shown, it clearly seems to be based on Salman Khan’s blackbuck case. Without mentioning him, the trailer includes several details that point to a character inspired by Khan. For example, the character is wearing a black shirt, similar to what Salman wore when he visited the police station, the photos are proof. The character also wears a silver bracelet with blue stone, which Salman wears. There are also people in the jeep, in the real case, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam, and Tabu were accused along with Salman of hunting two blackbucks, a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act.