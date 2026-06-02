/Kala Hiran producer claims Salman Khan sent legal notice over blackbuck case film

Salman Khan is once again making headlines, but this time for sending a legal notice to the makers of a film titled Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy. Directed by Bharat S. Shrinate and produced by Amit Jani, the project grabbed attention after its first-look poster was unveiled.

Many netizens believe that the movie draws inspiration from Khan's long-running blackbuck poaching case, a widely discussed legal matter.

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Is Kala Hiran based on Salman Khan?

As per reports, the actor's legal representatives have issued a notice seeking a stay on the film's release, along with demands for the removal of posters, promotional materials, and related content from public platforms.

The poster that went viral on social media features a man holding a gun, and it is said that the character bears a resemblance to Salman Khan. The makers have revealed that their teaser is set to release on June 20.

Also Read: Salman Khan reveals secret to his successful acting career

Producer opens up about the film

Earlier, speaking about the film to IANS, producer Amit Jani had stated that the story revolves around the 1998 blackbuck hunting case in Rajasthan.

"Bollywood actors who had come to Jodhpur- Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Satish Shah, and other people- were together during the shooting. The hunting that took place at that time, Salman Khan’s arrest and the punishment have been shown in the film. And its poster was very much awaited. People were waiting for a long time for a cinematic story around Salman Khan, Lawrence Bishnoi and the case of deer hunting," he said.

Jani shares documents on social media

Just days after the poster was released, Jani shared what he claimed were copies of documents on social media, and alleged that Khan is trying to pressure people linked to the film.

"Salman Khan is threatening people associated with the movie Kala Hiran by sending legal notices. The purpose of the notice is only to scare people so that they bow down to glamour," he wrote in Hindi.

However, Salman Khan's team has not addressed the matter publicly so far.

About the blackbuck case

The legal case dates back to 1998, when Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam, and Tabu were accused of hunting protected blackbucks in Rajasthan during the shoot of Hum Saath Saath Hain. The proceedings got widespread attention for almost three decades.