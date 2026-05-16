/Salman Khan reveals secret to his successful acting career: ‘I’ve never read a script’

One of the most prolific Bollywood actors, Salman Khan, who is currently busy with several scheduled projects, has shared a behind-the-scenes confession about his working style. He revealed that he has never read the script of any of his films in his entire career. This candid conversation has created a buzz across the internet.

Salman Khan reveals a hidden truth about his career

During a recent conversation with Variety India, the Dabangg star opened up about his successful acting career, his films, and even the luxury lifestyle that has often become a talking point among fans. However, one particular statement from the actor has quickly grabbed attention across social media. The actor revealed, "I’ve never read a script in my entire life. I’ve written them, but I’ve never read them."

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In past interviews, Khan has often hinted to his fans and viewers about his own way of performing a role in his films. He usually prefers to grasp the overall feel, treatment, and commercial appeal of a project rather than read the script from the first page to the last take.

Salman Khan insisted on a role in Raja Shivaji

In a recent interview translated from Marathi, Riteish Deshmukh, who plays the titular role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, revealed that Salman Khan insisted on becoming a part of his film. “He said, ”No, no, no... you can’t make the film without me, I have to be in it," Deshmukh revealed.

Khan portrays Jeeva Mahala, the courageous and loyal warrior who served as one of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s most trusted aides.

Salman Khan's work front

Last seen in a cameo appearance in Raja Shivaji, Salman Khan already has a packed slate of upcoming releases. In the highly anticipated action drama Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Khan will star alongside Chitrangada Singh. He is playing the role of an Indian Army colonel. The release date is yet to be announced.