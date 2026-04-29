/Rajpal Yadav joins Salman Khan, Vamshi Paidipally's upcoming action film: Report

Amid the ongoing buzz about Rajpal Yadav's Rs 9-crore cheque bounce case, Salman Khan cast the actor in his upcoming film tentatively titled #SVC63. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju, the action entertainer also features Nayanthara in a key role.

Rajpal Yadav cast in Salman Khan's SVC63

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Yadav has been roped in for a key role in the film. "Salman Khan has cast Rajpal Yadav to play a key role in this action-packed entertainer. Rajpal will be playing Salman Khan's right-hand man in the film and will share a strong dynamic bond throughout the story," the report said.

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"It's one of the most important characters, and the casting has happened on merit. Salman is very fond of Rajpal and feels that he fits the bill to the T for his particular part."



The actor has already begun filming for the project, despite initially being scheduled to join the sets in May. His character is expected to bring humour to the action film. "The comic angle will bring the house down with laughter," the report added.

Fans are excited about the reunion

Khan and Yadav have previously delivered memorable performances together in films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Partner, and the update has left fans excited about their new collaboration.

"Rajpal is excited to reunite with Salman Khan. The duo has worked together on several cult films, including the likes of Partner (Chotta Don) and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (Chotta Pandit). This one, too, has a unique character trait for Rajpal, and the comic angle will bring the house down with laughter," the source further said.

About SVC63

Backed by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film marks the first collaboration between Salman Khan and Vamshi Paidipally. According to reports, the shoot is currently underway in Mumbai, and on specially constructed sets, where major action sequences are being filmed.