/Battle of Galwan: All you need to know about Salman Khan's upcoming film

Salman Khan's motion poster for "Battle of Galwan," depicting him as a battle-worn soldier, has garnered significant attention. Sporting bloodstains, a resolute expression, and a proud moustache, Khan's look has quickly become the talk of the internet.

What is the Battle of Galwan all about?

The Battle of Galwan was one of the key engagements in the western sector of Ladakh during the Sino-Indian War of 1962. The Galwan Valley, located near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, held strategic significance for both India and China.

The Galwan Valley clash, famously fought without a single bullet being fired, over 15,000 feet above sea level. The battle is remembered as a tactical victory for India, where the Indian Army demonstrated its ability to hold ground in the face of overwhelming odds.

The Battle of Galwan was a significant moment in the Sino-Indian War, demonstrating the determination of the Indian Army to defend its territory in Ladakh. The successful defense of Galwan Valley ensured that China was unable to capture this strategically important area during the early phase of the conflict.

All about Salman Khan's upcoming film

