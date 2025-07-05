Hollywood Walk of Fame: Deepika Padukone follows trailblazer Sabu Dastagir

Deepika Padukone will be awarded a star on the Walk of Fame in 2026. It is one of the most prestigious honours an actor can receive. Deepika made her Hollywood debut with the 2017 film XXX: Return of Xander Cage. But did you know that she was not the first Indian actor to receive this honour? Actor Sabu Dastagir made his Hollywood debut in the 1937 British film Elephant Boy, based on Rudyard Kipling’s story Toomai of the Elephants, which set him on the path to stardom. The actor became the first Indian actor to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1960.

Sabu Dastagir's legacy

Born in 1924 in Karapura, a small village in the princely state of Mysore, Sabu was discovered by British filmmaker Robert Flaherty at the age of 13. After his debut, the actor made a name for himself with roles in fantasy action films like The Drum (1938), The Thief of Bagdad (1940) and Arabian Nights (1942).

Sabu became a US citizen in the 1940s and joined the US Army Air Forces. He served as a tail gunner on B-24 bombers in the Pacific and flew several combat missions during the Second World War, earning the Distinguished Flying Cross. Sabu died of a heart attack at the age of 39 in 1963, with his final role in the Disney film A Tiger Walks.

Deepika's upcoming projects

Deepika Padukone will be awarded a star on the Walk of Fame in 2026 in the Motion Pictures category. On the work front, the actress has two big projects in her lineup. The first is King, where she will share the screen with Shah Rukh Khan, and the second is AA22xA6, a sci-fi adventure directed by Atlee, in which she will play the lead opposite Allu Arjun.