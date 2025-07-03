/Deepika Padukone becomes the first Indian to get a star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Deepika Padukone is all set to get her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Deepika has scripted history as she is the first Indian actress to be honoured with a star on the popular sidewalk in Los Angeles. 35 celebrities were named who will be a part of the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2026. The class of 2026 includes icons from all around the world, be it films, TV shows, the music world, Broadway or comedy.



Deepika was named one of the honorees for the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2026 in the Motion Pictures category. Apart from Deepika, the new list also includes international icons such as Demi Moore, Rachel McAdams, Emily Blunt, Timothée Chalamet, Rami Malek, and Stanley Tucci.



The honorees are selected from hundreds of nominations. Fellow Walk of Famers Eugenio Derbez and Richard Blade took turns announcing the list on Wednesday.



The new inductees have been chosen across five categories- motion pictures, television, live theatre and live performance, recording and sports entertainment.

Other celebrities in class of 2026



Others who made the class of 2026 include actors Emily Blunt, Rachel McAdams, Molly Ringwald, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rami Malek and Noah Wyle; former NBA star turned sports analyst Shaquille O’Neal; and Good Morning America co-anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, who will have a double ceremony. Italian special effects artist Carlo Rambaldi and director Tony Scott will be posthumously honoured.

About Deepika Padukone



Deepika, who made her Hollywood debut with XXX: Return of Xander Cage alongside Vin Diesel in 2017 has made her global presence in the past few years. She is one of the biggest stars in India and has featured in iconic films like Padmavat, Chennai Express, Bajirao Mastani to name a few.

Deepika and her husband Ranveer Singh welcomed their daughter Dua on September 8, 2024. The couple tied the knot in 2018.



She was most recently seen in Kalki 2898 AD, Nag Ashwin's pan-India blockbuster, which also starred Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. She is also a part of the planned sequel. The actress will also be starring opposite Allu Arjun on Atlee’s next film, which is tentatively titled AA22xA6.