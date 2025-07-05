/Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi-Yash starrer goes global! Poster lights up at NYC's Times Square after India launch

Ramayana: The Introduction stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. It is expected to hit the big screen in November 2026.
The makers had recently released the teaser of the highly anticipated Ramayana: The Introduction, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash in key roles. With music of legendary Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer alongside AR Rahman and special effects, the first look has already wowed the Indian audience. Recently, the glimpse of the film was unveiled at a global level, ie, at NYC's Times Square. Several pictures and videos are now going viral on social media.
Marking its presence across two continents, Ramayana has set a new benchmark for Indian cinema with its unprecedented scale and ambition. Fans took to social media platforms and reacted to the global level of the Ramayana. One user wrote, "RAMAYAN GOING HUGE. #Ramayana Glimpse at Times Square, New York".
Another user wrote, "Ramayana lights up Times Square. Global wave begins now".
"#Ramayana Glimpse takes up Times Square, New York to represent our history and our truth", wrote the third user.
Ramayana: The Introduction and its sequel Ramayana: The Conclusion are produced by Namit Malhotra and have a massive budget of ₹835 crores ($98 million), making it the most expensive Indian film ever made. The film will star Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Kunal Kapoor as Indra Dev, and Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara.
Ramayana: The Introduction is currently in post-production and is expected to hit the big screen in November 2026, while Ramayana: The Conclusion is being filmed and is slated for release in November 2027.