/Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi-Yash starrer goes global! Poster lights up at NYC's Times Square after India launch

The makers had recently released the teaser of the highly anticipated Ramayana: The Introduction, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash in key roles. With music of legendary Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer alongside AR Rahman and special effects, the first look has already wowed the Indian audience. Recently, the glimpse of the film was unveiled at a global level, ie, at NYC's Times Square. Several pictures and videos are now going viral on social media.

Ramayana in New York City! Fans react

Marking its presence across two continents, Ramayana has set a new benchmark for Indian cinema with its unprecedented scale and ambition. Fans took to social media platforms and reacted to the global level of the Ramayana. One user wrote, "RAMAYAN GOING HUGE. #Ramayana Glimpse at Times Square, New York".

Another user wrote, "Ramayana lights up Times Square. Global wave begins now".

"#Ramayana Glimpse takes up Times Square, New York to represent our history and our truth", wrote the third user.

What do we know about Ramayana?

Ramayana: The Introduction and its sequel Ramayana: The Conclusion are produced by Namit Malhotra and have a massive budget of ₹835 crores ($98 million), making it the most expensive Indian film ever made. The film will star Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Kunal Kapoor as Indra Dev, and Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara.

Ramayana: The Introduction and its sequel Ramayana: The Conclusion are produced by Namit Malhotra and have a massive budget of ₹835 crores ($98 million), making it the most expensive Indian film ever made. The music for the film is composed by legendary composer Hans Zimmer in collaboration with A. R. Rahman.