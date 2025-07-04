Who is Namit Malhotra? Producer of India’s Most Expensive Film ‘Ramayana’, began in garage and bagged 8 Oscars

Ramayana: The Introduction has the internet buzzing since its first teaser dropped yesterday. The movie and its sequel, Ramayana: The Conclusion, are produced by Namit Malhotra and have a massive budget of ₹835 crores ($98 million), making it the most expensive Indian film ever made. The music for the film is composed by legendary composer Hans Zimmer in collaboration with A. R. Rahman and boasts of an ensemble star cast that includes Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Kunal Kapoor as Indra Dev, and Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara.

Who is Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra?

Namit Malhotra is the founder and non-executive director of the visual and special effects company Prime Focus Limited, which has worked on blockbusters like Skyfall, Fast & Furious 6 and Shrek 2 and more. He is the son of film producer Naresh Malhotra and grandson of cinematographer M. N. Malhotra.

Prime Focus Limited merged with Double Negative, a UK-based VFX studio, in 2014 to create DNEG. The company has worked on films like Inception, Interstellar, Dune Part 1 and Part 2 and has won eight Academy Awards for its work. They have also worked on Indian films like RRR, Munjya, and Kalki 2898 AD.

Namit Malhotra’s vision for Ramayana

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Namit Malhotra shared that he had been trying to make a live-action version of Ramayana since 2015, but the project only went on floors in 2023.



“I'm keen to not just make India proud but excite the world about Indian storytelling and really celebrate global cinema together. It's not like we don't like Hollywood films. It's not like we don't see an Oppenheimer and have a great feeling, or a Forest Gump, or any of these, you know, landmark films. Their stories are universal. I believe this is universal, too. This is that opportunity that I believe I'm pretty fortunate to have received in my life, and I hope I can deliver.”

Ramayana: The Introduction is currently in post-production and is expected to hit the big screen in November 2026, while Ramayana: The Conclusion is being filmed and is slated for release in November 2027.