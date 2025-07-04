/Ramayana: Who is Hans Zimmer? Why is internet excited about his collaboration with AR Rahman in Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi starrer?

Nitesh Tiwari's much-anticipated magnum opus Ramayana offered a sneak peek of Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Yash as Ravana, and fans couldn't keep calm. With visual effects, background music, and casting, the film has created quite a buzz. But what has caught the attention of netizens is the names of music composers. Along with AR Rahman, Hans Zimmer's name has created excitement and frenzy among netizens, but why?

Who is Hans Zimmer? Internet's reaction to his collaboration with AR Rahman

Hans Zimmer is a German film score composer and music producer who has composed several hit songs. Zimmer was born in Frankfurt, West Germany. As a young child, he lived in Königstein-Falkenstein, where he played the piano at home but had piano lessons only briefly. His works are notable for integrating electronic music sounds with traditional orchestral arrangements. Since the 1980s, Zimmer has composed music for over 150 films.

Zimmer has collaborated with Christopher Nolan on six films, starting with Batman Begins (2005). He has also worked on multiple projects with directors including Ridley Scott, Ron Howard, Gore Verbinski, Michael Bay, Guy Ritchie, Denis Villeneuve, and Tony Scott. Zimmer worked on the 2022 film Top Gun: Maverick, contributing to the main title credits and other tracks.

Zimmer composed the score for the film Dune in 2021, which earned him his second Academy Award for Best Original Score. The film's music was released in several different volumes. He composed the score for the sequel, released in 2024. As of 2024, Zimmer has begun writing music for a potential third Dune film while Villeneuve has started on the film's script.

Post introduction teaser, netizens gave their verdict on the social media platform. One user wrote, "Honestly, I saw this collab coming. I know they both have a good rapport from all the previous posts on social media. The other day, I was also wondering what it would take for Zimmer to lend a score for an Indian movie, especially in the mythological genre". Another user wrote, "This is beyond rating. "I think it's better to rate after movie release", wrote the third user.

All about Ramayana

Ramayana: The Introduction and its sequel Ramayana: The Conclusion are produced by Namit Malhotra and have a massive budget of ₹835 crores ($98 million), making it the most expensive Indian film ever made.

The music for the film is composed by legendary composer Hans Zimmer in collaboration with A. R. Rahman and boasts of an ensemble star cast that includes Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Kunal Kapoor as Indra Dev, and Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara.