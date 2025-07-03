/Ravie Dubey to play Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, proud wife Sargun Mehta says, 'Heart is full'

The much-anticipated casting announcement is finally here. Ravie Dubey has been officially confirmed as Lakshman in the upcoming magnum opus Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. While there have been speculations about Ravie's casting in the film, the actor has kept mum about the project. Now, with the teaser out, it is finally confirmed that the actor will be making his much-anticipated Bollywood debut with this film.



The actor will be sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Ram, and Yash, who portrays Raavan in what's being called one of the biggest film projects in Indian cinema. The stellar cast also includes Sai Pallavi as Sita and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.



While industry insiders had been speculating about Ravie's involvement in the project, the official confirmation came through a behind-the-scenes video from the film wrap-up celebration that surfaced online. The clip shows Ravie and Ranbir sharing a warm moment on set, cutting a cake together as the director addresses the team.

As the teaser was unveiled on Wednesday, Ravie Dubey's wife, actress Sargun Mehta, shared the teaser on her Instagram page. The proud wife wrote, “2026 ki diwali ka intezaar meri zindagi ka sabse lamba intezaar hoga. ( The wait for Diwali 2026 is going to be long.) My heart is so so full. Every time l see the teaser, read the names on the poster, my heart swells with love and gratitude. Shukar shukar shukar JAI SHRI RAM 🙏 OM NAMAH SHIVAY 🕉️”