/Fantastic Four actor Julian McMahon dies at 56, wife issues statement

Hollywood actor Julian McMahon, best known for his roles in Charmed, Fantastic Four, Nip/Tuck, and FBI: Most Wanted, among others, has passed away at the age of 56 after a prolonged illness. His wife, Kelly, reportedly issued a statement confirming the news of his demise. Soon after the news spread, fans took to social media platforms to mourn the passing of such a talented actor.

Julian McMahon's cause of death revealed by family, Condolences pour in from fans

As per Deadline report, Julian McMahon's wife Kelly said, “With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband Julian McMahon died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer. Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible.”

"And we wish for all those to whom Julian brought joy to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories", Kelly added. Tributes poured in from fans across all social media platforms. One user wrote, “RIP Julian McMahon aka Cole Turner from Charmed!”

Another user wrote, “My first exposure to Julian McMahon was in #Charmed. I loved that character and what he brought to the show. Damn. R.I.P.”

"Julian McMahon, thank you for portraying Cole Turner the way you did. May you rest in peace, father", wrote the third user.

All about Julian McMahon

Julian McMahon, an Australian-American actor born in Sydney, is the son of Sir William McMahon, a former Prime Minister of Australia, and Lady McMahon (née Sonia Hopkins), an heiress, socialite, and fashion icon. During his early days in showbiz, he began his career with modelling, as he had no interest in his studies. He became a prominent model after appearing in various fashion capitals, including Milan, London, New York City, Rome, and Paris.

Some of his notable works in films include RED, Faces in the Crowd, Premonition, Monster Party, Swinging Safari, The Surfer, Paranoia, and You're Not You, among others. Apart from films, Julian has also featured in shows including Another Day, Will & Grace, Hunters, The Residence, Runaways, Charmed, Home and Away, and Another World, among others.