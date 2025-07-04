/Jurassic Park cast: Original actors 31 years later, Where are they?

In the Jurassic Park franchise, Jeff Goldblum played the role of Ian Malcolm, a mathematician and chaos theorist. The American actor is not only for this, he has also played the lead role alongside Will Smith in the alien film Independence Day. He continues to be an actor, and some of his notable works in films include Nashville, Thor: Ragnarök, Guardians of the Galaxy, Mortdecai, Hotel Artemis, and Asteroid City. He was most recently seen in Wicked, in which he played the role of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. He will next be seen in the sequel to Wicked, titled Wicked: For Good.