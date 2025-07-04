/Jurassic Park cast: Original actors 31 years later, Where are they?

With the release of Jurassic World Rebirth today, let's check out where and what the renowned original cast are doing in their life.
One of the cult classics, Jurassic Park, is still loved by many. The film, which was released in 1993, created a storm in theatres with its CGI visual effects and Steven Spielberg's direction. The film has become beloved, and so has the cast. As Jurassic World Rebirth was released today globally, let's take a look at the cast of Jurassic Park and what they are doing now.
Sam Neil has played one of the main lead roles in the Jurassic Park franchise. He portrayed the character of Dr Alan Grant, a paleontologist. He is considered one of the most versatile actors of his generation. He gained prominence after his appearance in films including Career, Omen III: The Final Conflict, and The Piano, among others. His notable works in films include Daybreakers, The Dragon Pearl, Backtrack, Escape Plan, Thor: Love and Thunder, Assassin Club, and Scarygirl, among others.
Laura Dern played the role of Ellie Sattler, a paleobtanist in the Jurassic Park franchise, and the latest was Jurassic World Dominion. Her notable works in films include Mask, Blue Velvet, Wild at Heart, Marriage Story, Little Women, and The Son, among others. She reportedly has Jay Jelly and Is This Thing On? in the pipeline.
The late actor Richard Attenborough played the role of John Hammond, CEO and founder of InGen. Attenborough was the president of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), as well as life president of the Premier League club Chelsea. He joined the Royal Air Force during World War II and served in the film unit, going on several bombing raids over continental Europe and filming the conflict from the rear gunner's position. He is best remembered for his film roles in Brighton Rock, Miracle on 34th Street, 10 Rillington Place, and Doctor Dolittle, among others. He died in London due to heart failure on August 24, 2014, five days before his 91st birthday.
In the Jurassic Park franchise, Jeff Goldblum played the role of Ian Malcolm, a mathematician and chaos theorist. The American actor is not only for this, he has also played the lead role alongside Will Smith in the alien film Independence Day. He continues to be an actor, and some of his notable works in films include Nashville, Thor: Ragnarök, Guardians of the Galaxy, Mortdecai, Hotel Artemis, and Asteroid City. He was most recently seen in Wicked, in which he played the role of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. He will next be seen in the sequel to Wicked, titled Wicked: For Good.
Ariana Richards is best known for her role as Lex Murphy, Tim's older sister and John Hammond's granddaughter in Jurassic Park. She had appeared in several shows and films. Some of her works in films include Space Invaders, Tremors, Timescape, and Prancer, among others. She is no longer pursuing acting and is currently pursuing her art career. She focuses on painting, particularly landscapes and figures, in a style influenced by Impressionism.
Joseph Mazello played the role of Tim Murphy: Lex's younger brother and Hammond's grandson. He rose to fame after playing roles including The River Wild and The Pacific, among others. Some of his notable works include The Sensation of Sight, Beyond All Boundaries, The Social Network, Allison, First Kiss, Bohemian Rhapsody, and Unexpected, among others.