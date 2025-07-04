Sophia Hutchins, Caitlyn Jenner’s close friend and manager, dies in tragic ATV accident

Caitlyn Jenner’s manager and longtime friend, Sophia Hutchins, is dead following a tragic All Terrain Vehicle accident. Sophia was 29. The accident took place near Caitlyn’s home in Malibu. Sophia was pronounced dead on Wednesday morning by first responders.



Sophia Hutchins dead in ATV accident

According to a report in TMZ, Sophia was riding the ATV on the road where Caitlyn lives when she struck the bumper of a moving car. The impact was major and forced the ATV over the shoulder, plummeting the vehicle 350 feet down into a ravine.



First responders arrived at the scene and attended to Sophie, who was pronounced dead on the scene. Two people in the car Sophia struck were not injured. It is not clear whether Caitlyn was at home during the time of the accident or if she witnessed the fatal collision.



Caitlyn Jenner is yet to respond to the tragic news in public. However, Caitlyn Jenner’s rep confirmed the news to Daily Mail, stating that Jenner is "devastated" by the loss.



Sophia and Caitlyn’s friendship

Sophia and Caitlyn first met in 2015, soon after Jenner publicly announced her transition, and Sophia would later appear in several episodes of the E! docuseries I Am Cait. While the two shared a close friendship, Sophia also worked as Caitlyn’s manager, overseeing her business ventures and public engagements.

Who is Sophia Hutchins

According to reports, Sophia Hutchins was a prominent transgender advocate and a businesswoman. She rose to public attention due to her close relationship with Olympic gold medalist and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner.



While many speculated if Sophie and Caitlyn shared a romantic relationship, Sophie had clarified in public that the two were close and their relationship was strictly platonic.



“ We live together, we share a dog, we share family,” she said in an earlier interview. The two have been together for a decade and Sophia took up the job of Caitlyn’s manager in 2017. Sophie was also the CEO of Lumasol, a beauty and tech company.

