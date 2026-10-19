/NFl 2026/27 - Saints vs Steelers to go ahead in Paris next week despite protest

The NFL game between the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers next week in Paris is scheduled to go ahead as planned despite protests and unrest in France, the league said Sunday.

"Preparations continue as scheduled for NFL events and the game at Stade de France next Sunday," the NFL said in a statement issued to multiple media outlets. "We continue to work closely with local authorities and partners on all operational and security matters.

"We are also providing the two clubs with regular updates. There's been no disruption or impact at league sites."

The October 25 game will be the NFL's first regular-season contest in France.

The Saints were planning to depart for Paris immediately after their game against the New York Giants in New Jersey on Sunday and practice in the French capital during the week.

The Steelers, who played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, were planning to practice at home during the week and arrive in France on Friday.

The Saints said in a statement they support the NFL decision, NOLA.com reported.

"We concur with the NFL's statement and are planning to play the game," Greg Bensel, the Saints' senior vice president of communications, said. "In addition to working closely with the NFL, we have also maintained daily security updates with our security partners in France.

"Members of our football operations staff and internal security team have been on the ground in France for the past few days, and there has been no disruption or impact at any of our team sites."

The French interior ministry said Sunday that almost 2,400 people were arrested Saturday and 997 police officer and gendarmes were injured as protests against the high cost of living turned violent.