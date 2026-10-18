/PCB omits Atherton, Hussain from tri-series commentary panel over Imran Khan interview row

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) omitted English cricketers-turned-broadcasters Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain from the ODI tri-series commentary panel over the Imran Khan sons' interview row. With Pakistan hosting England and Sri Lanka in the tri-series, and the tournament opener between Pakistan and Sri Lanka already underway in Rawalpindi, the PCB announced a six-member commentary panel, notably excluding the English duo, who interviewed jailed Imran Khan’s sons, Kasim and Sulaiman Khan, during the home Test series earlier this year.



Long considered two of the most respected voices in world cricket broadcasting, Atherton and Hussain have called out games at all ICC events and home and away bilateral series over the years. Their absence comes two months after Atherton interviewed Imran’s sons ahead of the start of the second Test at Lord’s. The PCB, however, hasn’t provided any reasoning for the duo’s absence from the commentary panel.

British broadcaster Sky Sports televised Imran’s sons' interview, which lasted 18 minutes and raised concerns over their father’s deteriorating health in Pakistan’s prison. Imran’s sons Kasim and Sulaiman alleged that the authorities were ‘blatantly trying to kill him’ through neglect and isolation.



The interview broadcast triggered widespread reaction from the PCB and Pakistan government, which were also reported to have warned ECB of repercussions. Several reports also claimed that the PCB threatened to boycott the Lord’s Test should the interview go ahead, but eventually continued.



Sky Sports went ahead with the interview despite the pressure, although Pakistan’s state broadcaster PTV censored the segment and played advertisements instead. Atherton also raised concerns around this controversy on a podcast with Hussain, defending his involvement in conducting the interview and saying that Pakistan was attempting to ‘airbrush Imran out of existence’.

