/SA vs AUS 2nd Test: Rain delays start as Rabada returns; Boland replaces Lyon for Australia

Rain has delayed the start of the second Test between South Africa and Australia at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Sunday (Oct 18). Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to field first, with the two captains making at least one change to their playing XI. While Cummins has benched off-spinner Nathan Lyon for Scott Boland, Proteas captain Temba Bavuma confirmed three changes, including Kagiso Rabada’s inclusion. Marques Ackerman debuts for the hosts, while ODI mainstay Matthew Breetzke also returns to the Test side. Among those who miss out are Kyle Verreynne, Keshav Maharaj, and Tristan Stubbs.

Playing XIs of both teams –

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Temba Bavuma (captain), Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje



Australia: Nic Maddinson, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (wk), Beau Webster, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland

Here is what the two captains said at the toss –

Pat Cummins, Australia captain – “We're going to have a bowl. Obviously, a little bit of clouds about, a bit of weather, and the pitch looks pretty good, so have the first crack at it.



“Yeah, just one change (on team changes). Nathan Lyon comes out, and Scotty Boland comes in. I think partly conditions, and Scotty Boland has been incredible whenever he's played Test cricket. So felt like it aligned this week and was the right time to insert him.



“It was a great win last week, but I think there's still some areas that we weren't ruthless enough in. So that's been a lot of the conversation this week. Different conditions, obviously, a couple of changes for the South African side as well. So got to be right on from this first morning.



“So, we're in a great position, 1–0 up. We're desperately going to give it our best shot,” he said.



Temba Bavuma, South Africa captain – “Yeah, look, I mean, we were a little bit undecided, but that being said, the decision has been made on our behalf. Probably going to be tougher in the morning. Overhead conditions look quite moist, the wicket, but we'll have to fight it out the first session and then set it up for the guys to come in and put a competitive score.



“We've got three changes. We've got a debutant, Ackerman, Breetzke as well; he comes into the team, and then obviously Kagiso Rabada. From a bowling perspective, we've got the one spinner - Simon Harmer. Keshav misses out. We've got Kyle Verreynne; he misses out. And Stubbs,” Bavuma continued.



Meanwhile, the weather forecast suggests rain interruption on the first two days of the second Test.

