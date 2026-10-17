/Lizard people? Ex-US Army sniper claims soldier killed by 'reptilian beings' in battle near Area 51

A former US Army sniper has claimed that American special operations troops killed three reptilian-looking beings during a secret mission near Area 51 and that one US soldier was allegedly killed in the battle, and his body was burnt immediately after. According to the account, officials then floated a training accident as a cover story for the serviceman's death.

Nick Betts, ex-US sniper and co-host of the 'Liberty Risk' podcast, as per a Daily Mail report, claimed that an unnamed member of the US military's Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) told him about the alleged encounter at an underground facility in Nevada. Betts was not present during the operation, and the claims have not been independently verified.

The source allegedly told Betts that a team was sent to the facility after regular radio checks stopped and another quick-reaction force failed to return. The soldiers were reportedly issued directed-energy weapons, instead of the normal guns with bullets, before entering a network of underground tunnels.

'Reptilian-looking' beings allegedly encountered

During an episode of the Liberty Risk podcast, Betts said that the team encountered a bipedal creature that appeared “mildly reptilian-looking” and was carrying a weapon similar to those issued to the soldiers. "They said that they f****** shot this creature that was bipedal, mildly reptilian-looking but had fingers, and was using this weapon system," Betts said.

One American serviceman was allegedly struck in the chest and killed during the encounter. The team reportedly returned fire and killed the creature. Betts said his source claimed the operation ended with all three reptilian alien beings dead.

The alleged account took a darker turn when Betts said the dead soldier's remains were burnt at the site, despite objections from fellow servicemen who cited the soldier's Catholic beliefs. The source allegedly claimed that a cover story was created, attributing the death to a training accident that had incinerated the soldier's body.

Betts says he was warned not to speak

Betts said he heard the story during a night of drinking while in Poland working on a documentary about the war in Ukraine. Although he acknowledged that the source had been drinking, Betts maintained that the man was coherent.

He said he became more convinced after asking another alleged participant about aliens the following morning. According to Betts, the man grabbed him by the neck, slammed him against a wall and warned him never to discuss the subject again. "I would have chalked it up to the wine if it wasn't for being choke-slammed up against a f****** wall in the morning at 6am," Betts revealed.

What is Area 51?

Area 51 is a real, highly restricted US military installation long associated with speculation about UFOs and extraterrestrial research. The CIA has documented its role in testing secret aircraft, but the facility's history does not establish the existence of aliens or the alleged battle.