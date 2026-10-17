/Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran wedding: Telangana CM reveals Chennai reception date

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran's marriage speculations have received a new update after Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy shared details of their wedding reception. The event will take place in Chennai on 21 November 2026.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding

The news came after Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Kavery Maran, met Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, and extended an invitation to the celebration. The Chief Minister's office shared photographs and videos from the meeting on social media, confirming the pair's wedding plans.

However, Anirudh and Kavya have yet to make a public announcement about their wedding.

According to a report by Valai Pechu, the couple is expected to exchange vows in Greece on November 11, followed by a reception in Chennai. Earlier reports also suggested that the reception would be held on November 14.

The wedding venue and other details have not been officially announced, but it is said that several personalities from the worlds of cinema, politics and business will attend the celebrations.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy shares details

Revanth Reddy's office shared an update on X after the meeting with Kavya's parents. "Sun Group Chairman Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Kavery Maran, met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and invited him to the wedding reception of their daughter, Kavya Maran," the post read. "The wedding reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander is scheduled to be held in Chennai on November 21. #KalanithiMaran #KavyaMaran."

Anirudh had earlier dismissed marriage rumours

Anirudh and Kavya were first linked in 2025 after online discussions suggested that the two were dating. At the time, Anirudh responded to the speculation on social media, writing, “Marriage ah? lol .. Chill out guys… please stop spreading rumours.”

In June 2026, Anirudh's uncle, actor Y. Gee. Mahendra, spoke about the reported wedding during an interview with KPTV, saying, "I would like to take this moment to congratulate him. He is getting into a very big wedding. Based on what I’ve been told, it’s a sure thing. They are getting married."

He also praised Kavya, saying, “That girl is not just another ordinary girl. She has the capacity to handle such a big team (SRH). She has inherited her father’s business genes. They’re a good pair. Both of them should get together and indulge in musical business."