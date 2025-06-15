/Anirudh Ravichander to tie knot with Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran? Music composer breaks silence

Renowned music composer Anirudh Ravichander has finally opened up about his marriage rumors with the Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran and the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran.

Anirudh on being romantically linked with Kavya Maran

To avoid further speculation, Anirudh Ravichander took to his official X handle and wrote, "Marriage ah? lol...Chill out guys...pls stop spreading rumors".

This comes after a viral post on Reddit reportedly claimed that Anirudh and Kavya had been in a relationship for over a year and were preparing to tie the knot. Reportedly, the post also claimed that Rajinikanth is also involved in the family discussion in regard to the marriage.

For the unversed, Kavya Maran is the co-owner and head of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League and Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 League and Executive Director of Sun TV Network Limited. She graduated with a B.Com from Stella Maris College, Chennai, and did her MBA from the Stern School of Business, New York University in New York, USA.

All about Anirudh Ravichander

Anirudh Ravichander is the son of actor Ravi Raghavendra and classical dancer Lakshmi Ravichander. He is the nephew of Latha Rajinikanth, making Aishwarya, Soundarya, and Hrishikesh his cousins and Rajinikanth his uncle. Anirudh's great-grandfather was the director K. Subramanyam, a filmmaker in the 1930s. Anirudh is also the grand-nephew of Padma Vibhusan Dr. Padma Subrahmanyam.

In his school days, Anirudh and his band had participated in a reality television show judged by the famous musician A. R. Rahman, and his band was one of the winners along with five other bands in the show.

His debut song Why This Kolaveri Di led him to gain global recognition. He has given several chartbusters including Selfie Pulla, Vaathi Coming, Rendu Kaadhal, Dosti, Arabic Kuthu, Dheema, and Sawadeeka among others.