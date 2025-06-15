Unni Mukundan confirms Marco 2 shelved, says 'Too much negativity'

Actor Unni Mukundan has confirmed that the highly anticipated sequel to Marco has been shelved. The actor dropped the bombshell when responding to a fan query about the film via Instagram.

“Bro, apologies, but I have dropped plans to continue the Marco series. Too much negativity around the project. I’ll try my best to bring something bigger and better than Marco. Thanks for all the love and positivity. Cheers.”

What is Marco about?

Marco, directed by Haneef Adeni, was a breakout action hit across India and is widely recognised as one of the most violent Indian films ever made. The film grossed ₹155 crore ($17.2 million) worldwide and earned both praise and criticism for its intense violence and morally complex characters.

Controversy and legal troubles may have played a role

Despite the film’s commercial success, the backlash regarding its tone and content may have contributed to Unni Mukundan’s decision to shelve the sequel. Another possible reason could be the recent controversy involving an assault allegation against the actor.

Vipin Kumar, who claimed to be Mukundan’s former manager, accused the actor of physically and verbally assaulting him over a Facebook post that supported fellow actor Tovino Thomas and his film Narivetta. A complaint was filed with the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), though Unni Mukundan denied all accusations. Eventually, a compromise was reached, and the charges were dropped.

Unni Mukundan to return in Mindiyum Paranjum

While fans may be disappointed with the shelving of Marco 2, Unni Mukundan is set to appear in the upcoming Malayalam film Mindiyum Paranjum. The film is written and directed by Arun Bose, best known for his work on Luca.

The ensemble cast includes Aparna Balamurali, Jaffar Idukki, Jude Anthany Joseph, Mala Parvathi, Sohan Seenulal, and Geethi Sangeethi. The film is expected to be released sometime in 2025.