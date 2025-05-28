Marco star Unni Mukundan files for anticipatory bail in assault case

Marco actor Unni Mukundan has filed for anticipatory bail at the Ernakulam District Court, Kerala, after his former associate Vinu Kumar filed a police complaint against the actor for alleged assault. Vipin, who claims to be Unni's former manager, said that the actor physically and verbally assaulted him for a Facebook post supporting Tovino Thomas and his new movie Narivetta.

What Vipin alleges

In his statement to the police, Vipin said, “I did promotions for Tovino Thomas’ Narivetta. I had posted praising the film, which Unni didn’t like. He called me that night and asked me to stop working for him. I said okay.” Vipin then claimed that Unni had asked him to come to the parking lot of his building on Monday, where he was assaulted. The FIR states that Unni Mukundan hit Vipin in the face, damaged his sunglasses, and threatened to kill him.

The police have charged the actor under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 296(b) (uttering obscene songs, ballads, or words in a public place), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 324(4), and 324(5) (causing loss or damage) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Unni Mukundan denies assault claims

Unni Mukundan denied all the allegations and shared his version of events, saying that while he did visit Vipin in the flat's parking lot and broke his sunglasses, he did not assault him and that the area has CCTV cameras as proof.

"That's when I asked him to remove his sunglasses and talk to me. He couldn't even look me in the eye. I also asked Vishnu why Vipin was behaving this way. Yes, I removed and broke his sunglasses, that is true. But I did not engage in any act that could be called physical assault."

Vipin Kumar has also submitted a complaint against Unni Mukundan with the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), and an inquiry is currently underway.

