Unni Mukundan, star of the action blockbuster Marco, is all set to make his directorial debut with a superhero movie. The film will be produced by Sree Gokulam Movies, with a screenplay by Midhun Manuel Thomas.

Shoot begins next year

Unni Mukundan, who is currently busy with his Telugu movie, also shared that his directorial debut is currently in pre-production and will start filming next year. It is unclear at the moment if the actor will also be starring in the movie.

Unni broke the news via Instagram and shared his excitement for the project, saying,"The kid in me grew up believing in legends. Drawn to stories of courage, sacrifice, and magic. I found my heroes not just in books, movies, folk stories, tiny action figures but also in my dreams."

Marco star promises a pan-india superhero saga

The actor concluded the post by saying, "Rest I’ll keep you posted. Shoot begins Next Year. Pre-Production going on. I’ll finish my Telugu commitment and start working on this Malayalam film which will come in all Prominent Indian Languages. Keep me in your prayers. Dream On."

Unni Mukundan's last film was Marco. The movie became a breakout hit across India and is widely considered to be the most violent Indian movie ever made. The film, directed by Haneef Adeni, grossed ₹155 crore ($17.2 million) worldwide, and a sequel is in the works.

