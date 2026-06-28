/Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran wedding confirmed? Music composer's uncle fuels buzz

Months after speculations surrounding the wedding of music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran surfaced, veteran actor Y Gee Mahendran addressed the matter during an interview, sparking a wave of excitement among fans.

Anirudh Ravichander's wedding

While appearing on Kutty Padmini's KPTV channel, Mahendran, who is related to the singer, hinted that the celebrations could be on the horizon.

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Speaking about his nephew, Mahendran said, "He's a very soft boy. I would like to take this moment to congratulate him. He is getting into a very big wedding."

When asked whether the reports were merely rumours, he revealed, "Based on what I've been told, it's a sure thing. They are getting married."

Mahendran on Kavya Maran

He also spoke warmly about Maran, saying, "From what I've heard, they are going to get married. That girl is not just another ordinary girl. She has the capacity to handle such a big team (SRH). She has inherited her father's business genes. They're a good pair. Both of them should get together and indulge in musical business."

While the rumours have been circulating for months, neither Ravichander nor Maran has publicly confirmed their relationship or wedding plans.

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Who is Kavya Maran?

She is the daughter of media baron Kalanithi Maran and serves as the executive director of Sun TV Network. She also leads the Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL franchise.

Anirudh Ravichander's work front

The 35-year-old composer is one of the most renowned music composers in Indian cinema. Some of his best works feature in films such as Kolamaavu Kokila, Vikram, Jailer, Leo, and Love Insurance Kompany and the independent track Aravindh.