/Alliance controversy: Kushal Tandon faces backlash for threatening to beat Vanshaj Singh during heated argument

Kunal Kemmu’s new reality show, Alliance, is already making headlines for its high-voltage drama and shocking twists. In the first task of the reality show, actor and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Kushal Tandon had a hot debate with content creator Vanshaj Singh. What began as a disagreement turned into a full-blown controversy with Tandon threatening to beat Singh. The incident blew up on social media, with both fans and critics slamming Kushal for his arrogant and bullying remark.

Kushal Tandon threatens Vanshaj Singh

Within just two days of its premiere, the reality show Alliance has already served intense drama. Social media is buzzing over the recent controversy between Kushal Tandon and Vanshaj Singh.

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During a discussion, Vanshaj casually asked Riva Kishan about her priorities, to which Kishan answered, "I can't function with this tone." Leaving Singh in shock, the content creator replied in Hindi, which translates to, "Sorry, I'll go away, but this is my tone."

From this, a heated argument between Tandon and Singh began, during which Kushal first said, "Vansh, tameez se beta" (Vansh, behave yourself, son). To this, Vanshaj immediately replied, "Beta nahi bolna." (Don't call me son).

The argument continued further, Kushal said, “Mere contract mein thappad maarna allowed hai.” (In my contract, I am allowed to slap). Vanshaj said, “Gunda ho bhai, gangster ho?” (Are you a goon? A gangster?)

Kushal then made a shocking statement, saying, “Mere contract mein likha hai ki main maar sakta hoon. Agar tu aggravate karega toh itna pit jaayega sabke saamne mar jaayega… mazaak nahi kar raha.” (My contract says I'm allowed to hit. If you keep provoking me, you'll get beaten so badly that you'll die in front of everyone. I am not joking).

Netizens' reaction

Since the video went live, netizens have come forward, calling Kushal a bully and praising Vanshaj for keeping himself grounded. One user wrote, "I don’t know the context, but Kushal has always been a bully; he deserves this." Another user jotted, "With this attitude, he is going nowhere."

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One more user commented, "Kushal started it. Looks like he made a mission to have revenge for his TV community people. He came with the presumption that Vanshaj is badtameez. After whatever happened with Karan Patel. Now Kushal wants to bring justice to Karan Patel lol."

One user praised Vanshaj and wrote, "Loved Vanshaj a lot; he did take the stand for the right reasons."

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