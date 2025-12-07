Bigg Boss 19: A look at biggest fights in the show's history across all seasons

Bigg Boss 19 has reached its end, and in just a few hours, the nation will find out who is the season's winner. But before getting into that, take a look at the biggest controversies that happened in the house, which became viral and made the season notable for its explosive fights.
Bigg Boss season 19 is just about to wrap up. The show has always been a trademark for drama, explosive arguments, and heated conversations. Over the years, iconic fights between Dolly Bindra and Shweta Tiwari, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, and many more heated moments caught the eyes of the audience. Let's take a look at these high-voltage fights that have made the whole season memorable.
In season 5 of Bigg Boss, the iconic fight between Pooja Mishra and Shonali Nagrani erupted over a minor issue. The incident started when Shonali and Mandeep asked Pooja to put away a cleaning wiper after she finished cleaning the floor in the kitchen. This triggered Pooja to an extent as she broke the wiper, kicked the dustbin, and then pointed the wiper in front of Shonali. In return, she said, “Are you going to hit me?” Then Pooja replied, “Do you want it, cause you are asking for it, you are dying for it. Get off my back.”
The argument started over kitchen duties, where Dolly Bindra brought up the personal history of Shweta's ex-husband, Raja Chaudhary. The fight left Shweta emotionally broken, while the other housemates and Captain Manoj Tiwari decided to boycott Dolly for her abusive language and behaviour.
When all the housemates were giving their efforts in a luxury task, VJ Andy made some ruthless remarks and behaved inappropriately with Gauahar Khan's lingerie. This triggered Kushal Tandon, who was the former lover of Gauhar Khan in the season. The fight got so furious that Kushal physically attacked Andy, attempting to hit and strangle him.
During the BB Call Centre task in Bigg Boss house, Lopamudra Raut starts digging and questioning Bani about her sick mother. The phone call turned into personal vengeance as Bani aggressively damaged the property of Bigg Boss and grabbed Lopa. In return, Bigg Boss cancelled the task and penalised them for breaking the rules.
The most violent fight between ex-couple Vishal and Madhurima happened when unnecessary comments started. In a heated argument, Madhurima started calling Vishal “Behanji" (Sister). In return, Vishal threw water just to make her stop, but it took a dramatic turn as Madhurima hit him with a frying pan in the kitchen, leading to her eviction.
The brotherhood turned into a rivalry when Asim accused Sidharth of cheating. This led to physical and verbal combat between the two, where Sidharth pushed Asim, and in retaliation, Asim started his verbal insults. But the fight got so fired up that Sidharth shouted, “Don’t push me!” Asim said back, “You started it!”
During a Hijack task, where one team member had to remain seated while the other tried to make them get up while torturing them, Karishma Tanna and her teammates used various tricks and tactics to make them stand. She then applied chilli powder paste to Gautam's face and body. He couldn't bear the pain and shouted, “Bigg Boss mujhe hurt ho raha hai” (Bigg Boss, it's hurting me), and lashed out at Karishma.