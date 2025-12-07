Bigg Boss 19: A look at biggest fights in the show's history across all seasons

In season 5 of Bigg Boss, the iconic fight between Pooja Mishra and Shonali Nagrani erupted over a minor issue. The incident started when Shonali and Mandeep asked Pooja to put away a cleaning wiper after she finished cleaning the floor in the kitchen. This triggered Pooja to an extent as she broke the wiper, kicked the dustbin, and then pointed the wiper in front of Shonali. In return, she said, “Are you going to hit me?” Then Pooja replied, “Do you want it, cause you are asking for it, you are dying for it. Get off my back.”