/Zack Snyder Praises his Army of the Dead actress Huma Qureshi ahead of her next thriller Baby Do Die Do

Days after the release of the trailer for Baby Do Die Do, Hollywood filmmaker Zack Snyder showed public support for Huma Qureshi, whom he previously directed in his 2021 zombie heist film, Army of the Dead. Sharing the movie's poster on his Instagram handle, Snyder expressed his admiration for the project's scale and Qureshi's acting prowess.

"Just watched the trailer for ’Baby Do Die Do’ and loved what I saw. The film looks ambitious, cinematic, and incredibly well-crafted. Having worked with Huma before, it’s great to see her delivering another powerful performance," Snyder wrote.

Qureshi quickly reacted to the high praise from her former director, expressing her gratitude in the comment section.

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"Only one @zacksnyder in the whole wide world .. thank you !! this means so much to the whole team," she responded.

About Baby Do Die Do

The trailer of Baby Do Die Do introduces Qureshi as "Baby," a woman living a complex double life. On the surface, she is an ordinary deaf-mute NGO worker. Beneath that quiet exterior, however, she is a highly skilled assassin who is haunted by the voice of her deceased sister.

The plot intensifies when a high-stakes mission goes terribly wrong. Baby is forced to navigate a dangerous world of deception and violence, confronting deep betrayals, buried traumas, and long-hidden secrets as she embarks on a journey to uncover the true nature of her identity. Driven by its blend of high-octane action, suspense, and psychological drama, the trailer has already generated significant audience curiosity, with Qureshi's unconventional role becoming a major talking point.

Cast, crew, and release details of Baby Do Die Do

Directed by Nachiket Samant, the film boasts an ensemble cast that includes Sikandar Kher, Chunky Panday, Rachit Singh, Marudha Shekhawat, Vidya Malvade, Arun Kushwah, and Himanshu Malik. The project is produced by Huma Qureshi’s brother, Saqib Saleem, featuring a musical score composed by Arjun Iyer.

Baby Do Die Do is scheduled to hit screens on July 3. This marks another major milestone for Qureshi, who previously made waves internationally under Snyder's direction in Army of the Dead, where she played Geeta, a resilient single mother navigating a quarantine camp outside a zombie-infested Las Vegas.