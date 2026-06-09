/Baby Do Die Do teaser: Huma Qureshi plays a mysterious assassin in upcoming crime thriller | Watch

Huma Qureshi is all set to appear in one of her most unconventional roles with Baby Do Die Do, and the makers have shared the first look of the actress with the official teaser on Tuesday.

Directed by Nachiket Samant, the mystery thriller revolves around Baby Karmarkar, a woman navigating a dangerous double life while carrying the burden of a traumatic past.

Baby Do Die Do teaser

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The teaser begins with a young girl narrating about her own death. From there, the scene shifts to her sister, offering a tale of grief, revenge and unanswered questions.

Set in Mumbai, the teaser introduces Baby Karmarkar as a mysterious character who seems normal on the surface but conceals a much more perilous persona. While she spends her days working with an NGO that supports people with disabilities, Baby is also shown operating as a contract killer. A red umbrella repeatedly appears throughout the footage.

Sharing the teaser on social media, Huma wrote, "GARDI MEIN BHI LONELY HAI. SAB MEIN ONE & ONLY HAI. Baby KarMarKar jo karegi, maregi, aur phir karegi. #BabyGardi teaser out now. #BabyDoDieDo in cinemas 3 July."

Makers open up about the film

Speaking about the film, producer Saqib Saleem said, "With this teaser, we're finally opening the doors to Baby's world. Beyond the mystery of Baby KarMarKar lies an ensemble of unforgettable characters, each adding a new layer to the story. We're excited for audiences to start connecting the dots and step into this unpredictable universe with us."

While director Nachiket Samant added, "Baby Do Die Do isn't just the story of Baby KarMarKar - it's the story of an entire world that exists around her. This teaser introduces some of the people who make that world so entertaining, unpredictable, and mysterious. Every character brings a distinct energy to the narrative, and this is only the beginning of what awaits audiences on July 3."

About Baby Do Die Do

In the nearly 90-second preview, Huma's character can be seen as a visually and hearing-impaired woman determined to pursue her own form of justice.

The cast also features Seema Pahwa, Chunky Panday and Sikander Kher, Rachit Singh, Vidya Malavade, Himanshu Malik, Marudhar Shekhawat and Arun Kushwa in key roles.

Baby Do Die Do is produced under the Saleem Siblings banner by Saqib Saleem and is written by Jasmeet K Reen and Parveez Shaikh. The screenplay and dialogues are credited to Nachiket Samant and Gaurav Sharma.