/Peddi row: Director Buchi Babu Sana accepts 'few shots turned misleading'; removes controversial Janhvi Kapoor scenes

The debate around Janhvi Kapoor's character in Peddi continues to grow as several members from the film fraternity have opened up about women's objectification in films. Now, director Buchi Babu Sana has revealed that the team has removed several scenes from the movie following audience criticism.

He also acknowledged that certain portions involving Janhvi's character did not sit as intended. Led by Ram Charan, Peddi continues to enjoy a strong run at the box office since its release on June 4.

Also Read: Ram Charan looks shocked as a fan breaches security to meet him at Peddi event

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Buchi Babu Sana on the controversy

During a recent conversation with Screen, he defended the narrative purpose of Achiyyamma's role and said, "In my opinion, a lot of people misread Janhvi Kapoor’s track as unnecessary in an otherwise good story."

According to him, "In this film, I went a little radical because Peddi comes from a remote place, somewhere far away in the hills. I wanted to show the rawness and later correct it in the end, saying that this guy is this way because of his upbringing and atmosphere. For such a character, he thinks he has to marry the woman he loves."

While defending the broader narrative arc, the filmmaker conceded that, "In this process, a few shots turned misleading. We have taken corrective measures to remove them, and we have removed them."

What's the controversy

Following the release of the film, Buchi Babu Sana's direction is facing criticism for objectifying and hypersexualising Kapoor's character. Netizens slammed the scenes in which the male lead describes the female lead's face, but the camera inappropriately focuses on her body.

In addition, the male lead's courtship arc was also a point of outrage. Earlier, the film director had also issued a public apology saying, "As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously. I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character. If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologise."

About Peddi