/Ram Charan looks shocked as a fan breaches security to meet him at Peddi event | Watch

Telugu film star Ram Charan is currently on a promotional spree for his new film Peddi. The hysteria around his film is unreal, with fans often breaching the security just to get close to him. A recent video from a Hyderabad event has surfaced online, which shows an overexcited female fan trying to breach the security and approach the actor.

The video shows the actor looking mildly shocked at her sudden approach, even as his security team quickly stepped in to handle the situation, taking the fan away from the actor.

When Ram Charan’s security picked up a fan for breaching security

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An earlier video from a Peddi promotional event went viral after a fan reportedly breached security and rushed towards Ram Charan. The incident briefly created tension at the venue and left Janhvi Kapoor visibly startled. Ram Charan’s bodyguard was seen jumping into action and promptly taking the fan away.

About Peddi

In Peddi, Ram Charan is seen playing a cricketer, wrestler, and runner, making the character a rare crossover athlete. Whether it is cricket, kushti, or running, Peddi emerges as the pride of his district, using his sporting talent as a way to move ahead in life.

The Peddi controversy

The film has been courting controversy over its portrayal of the female lead. Many on social media have slammed the makers for oversexualising Janhvi Kapoor’s character in the film.

Following the intense backlash, the film’s director, Buchi Babut took to X and wrote, “As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously. I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character.”