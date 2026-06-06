/Who Is Kevin Kunta? Meet Ram Charan’s bodyguard, MMA fighter, who reportedly charges Rs 2–3 lakh per day

More than Ram Charan, it is his bodyguard who is making headlines, thanks to social media. Peddi is out in theatres, and the movie has opened to mixed responses from audiences and critics alike. Before the release, the makers engaged in extensive promotion, and during this period, Ram Charan's bodyguard, Kevin Kunta, caught everyone's attention.



Kunta's viral appearance, known for his strict attitude, quickly became a talking point online.



While Charan, who enjoys the support of millions of fans, was expected to be the talk of the town, it was Kunta whose pictures and videos began circulating online. Many people were quick to search for him and find out who he was.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Who is Kevin Kunta?

In several videos circulating online, it was Kevin who grabbed the attention of social

media users. Many were surprised to learn that he is not just a bodyguard but also an MMA fighter.



Always dressed to the nines, Kunta seems well aware of his newfound stardom and has

been smiling and waving at fans and paparazzi, who have now started chanting, “Kevin, Kevin.”

Kunta, who works as a bodyguard for Charan and his family, is originally from Gambia and is an international professional MMA fighter. However, he currently lives in Florence, Italy, and is also spending significant time with Charan's family in Hyderabad, India.



A look at his Instagram profile, which has 715K followers, reveals that Kunta is not only active in MMA but also has a strong presence in the fashion world. He has modelled for several brands.

What is Kunta's per-day salary?

With Kevin Kunta becoming an internet sensation almost overnight, many fans have also been curious about how much the celebrity bodyguard earns. According to reports shared by the Instagram page StartupShivay, Kunta is said to charge anywhere between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 4 lakh per day for his security services.