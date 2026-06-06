/'Decided to make changes': Peddi director Buchi Babu Sana issues apology over Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘hypersexualised’ scenes

Ram Charan's Peddi is out in the theatres and is garnering mixed responses. Amid all, the director, the sports drama found itself in a controversy over Janhvi Kapoor's character representation. However, now, the director Buchi Babu Sana has shared a public apology addressing the concerns and feedback from the audience.

Peddi director issues an apology

After a section of viewers raised concerns over Kapoor's hypersexual scenes in the film alongside the male lead, Ram Charan, Buchi Babu Sana addressed the audience's concerns and apologised to those who felt hurt.

Taking to X, Sana responded to the criticism, confirming that they would make further changes in the movie.

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His post read, "As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously."

In terms of respect and value for women, the director added, "I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character. If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologise."

Promising the changes to the film, the director continued his post, “After reviewing the feedback, we have decided to make changes to the concerned portions. Cinema grows through its connection with audiences, and as storytellers, we have a responsibility to be mindful of evolving perspectives and sensitivities.”

Peddi's box office collection day 2

On day 2, the sports drama has collected a total of Rs 96.40 crore, while its gross collection stands at Rs 114.49 crore, as per the reports by Sacnilk. The worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 150.49 crore.

Ram Charan in Peddi Photograph: (X)

Ram Charan’s Peddi opened to a phenomenal response in theatres worldwide, collecting a massive Rs 112.49 crore globally on Day 1. This made it his second 100 crore opening and marked one of the biggest openings in Indian cinema this year.

About Peddi

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi features Ram Charan in the lead role alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu, bringing together a strong ensemble.