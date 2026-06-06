/Peddi box office: How much did Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor's sports drama earn on day 2?

Peddi, starring Ram Charan in the lead role, was released in cinemas on June 4. Helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu and Boman Irani in key roles. The sports drama is off to a strong start, minting more than Rs 100 crore. Let's delve in to know how much it earned on day 2.

Box office report day 2 of Peddi

On day 2, Peddi collected a net of Rs 26.90 crore across 10,113 shows, as per the report of Sacnilk. The total net collection of film is Rs 96.40 crore, and gross collection stands at Rs 114.49 crore. Overseas, the film collected Rs 8 crore, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 36 crore. The worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 150.49 crore.

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While on day 1, Peddi collected a net of Rs 51.00 crore across 12,412 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 82.49 crore and total India net collections to Rs 69.50 crore so far. Overseas, the film has grossed a total of Rs 28.00 crore in gross collections, pushing its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 110.49 crore.

All about Peddi: Controversy, Casting and more

Post the release of the film, Buchi Babu's direction is facing criticism from netizens over the romance track of the lead cast Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor for featuring non-consent and assault, while accusing the director of objectifying and hypersexualising Janhvi's character. Netizens slammed the scenes in which the male lead describes the female lead's face, but the camera inappropriately focuses on her body.

In addition, the male lead's courtship arc was also a point of outrage as well. It featured a forced kiss, a male lead justifying assault as a way to express love, and is being called out for harassing behaviour as a romantic trope. However, the controversy heated up more when Janhvi Kapoor liked an Instagram post that criticised the film for sidelining her character and reducing her to a mere object of male desire. Rumours also circulated that she had objected to some of these scenes during post-production.

Later, the film director responded to the backlash and stated during his interaction with SCREEN that he had only intended to showcase a "playful romance" and vowed to be more careful with the representation of female characters in his future work.