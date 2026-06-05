/Peddi Day 1 box office collection: Ram Charan's film crosses the Rs 100-crore milestone on opening day

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Peddi is off to a roaring start. The film was released on June 4, and the day 1 box office collection looks heartening. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film collected a net of Rs 51 crore on Day 1, running across 12,412 shows across India at an overall occupancy of 45.5% percent.

Peddi Day 1 box office collection

Day 1 collection is what Peddi has earned on June 4, the first day of its release. The film had a head start and a premiere show on Wednesday evening, which helped the film earn Rs 18.50 crore net with nearly 72% occupancy – a figure that highlighted a strong interest in advance before the general audience watched.

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When both days are combined, the total India gross stands at Rs 82.49 crore and the total India net at Rs 69.50 crore. Worldwide, the movie has earned Rs 112.49 crore.

Peddi is Ram Charan’s second release after the global success of RRR, which was released in 2022. He was seen earlier in Game Changer, which was released in 2025. The film witnessed 68% percent occupancy in Telugu across 6,944 shows on Day 1. Sustaining that kind of occupancy across a large show count on a Thursday, a working day, points to demand that goes beyond the core fan base and into general audience territory.

Peddi’s Hindi version earned a modest Rs 3 crore in comparison from 4,333 at 16 percent occupancy.

Kannada added Rs 0.25 crore from 210 shows at 22 percent occupancy. Tamil brought in Rs 0.45 crore from 701 shows at 22 per cent. Malayalam contributed Rs 0.10 crore from 220 shows at 16 percent. These numbers are supplementary, not the primary drivers, but they indicate the film’s reach outside its home market.

The most relevant point of comparison for Peddi is Ram Charan’s previous solo release, Game Changer, directed by Shankar and released in January 2025. That film collected Rs 51 crore net on Day 1 across 17,753 shows, with a total India gross of Rs 61.09 crore. Overseas collections added Rs 19 crore gross on opening day, pushing the worldwide gross to Rs 80.09 crore.

Game Changer enjoyed a massive launch, securing 4,741 more opening-day shows than Peddi, but ultimately failed to meet the lofty expectations left by RRR. In contrast, Peddi arrives in a more grounded market. Early audience response indicates that viewers are showing up because the film itself is delivering, moving past the mere hype of a star-driven release.