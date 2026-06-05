/Pride and sport! How Peddi fights to restore the identity of a community?

Ram Charan starrer Peddi, a rural sports action drama, was released in cinemas on June 4. Helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu and Boman Irani in key roles. Fans and viewers have showered high praise on the film's powerful emotional core. The film is set in 1980s Vizianagaram, in which he fights for the pride of the community. But how? Let's delve in to know more.

(THIS STORY CONTAINS SPOILERS)

Who is Peddi, and what is his significance?

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The story begins with Kiran Singh (portrayed by Boman Irani) sitting in a room of officials along with the minister, discussing how India has only gained a few medals, and the next scene shifts to him knowing from everyone about Peddi in Vizanagaram (Ram Charan), who is shown in the next scene playing cricket against rival Rambujji (Divyendu). He uses his talents to draw attention to his village.

Boman Irani's character, who is listening to the story of Peddi, a migrant labourer from an unrecognised village who earned a reputation for excelling in multiple sports. Curious about the man and his extraordinary abilities, Kiran Singh sets out to uncover the story behind Peddi's journey and his deep connection to his village. However, due to tragic circumstances, he turns to a new sport, wrestling; under the guidance of Gournaidu (Shiva Rajkumar), he turns the tables by playing nationals in Delhi.

However, the tables turn for him when he faces a situation in which he has to leave the sport. The transition from his carefree spirit persona to going all in for using his athletic skills to bring recognition to his neglected village in the Viziangaram district.

Main centre of Peddi

The main key figure who changes the course of Peddi's life is Applasoori (played by Jagapathi Babu), who has been the village's quiet champion for years, spending life approaching several ministers and filing petitions for the identity of his village. With this, the fight no longer becomes about wanting a station but the right to exist.

The film unfolds with an uncomfortable truth: when it showcases when the village doesn't exist in the official records or on the country's map, they cannot demand; they cannot negotiate. They can only be ignored. This is where Peddi comes into the picture, with a hunger of being known by the nation. From working in a factory and becoming a daily wage labourer to playing cricket matches, how does he implement his talent and represent the people who do not exist on the map.

Is Ram Charan's Peddi a real-life inspired story?

The filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana said in an interaction with M9 that Peddi was inspired by a real boy from his hometown named Peddi Raju. Reportedly, the director stated that the character stayed with him for years. In regard to the inspiration. Peddi Raju reportedly came from a very poor family and worked as a daily wage labourer at construction sites. Apart from his work, he also played cricket and basketball in local matches to earn extra money. In addition, there have been times that Peddi was stopped from going to work by the locals so that he could play games for their teams.

Buchi Babu reportedly revealed that Peddi was paid by the people so that he would participate in the matches because of his extraordinary skills on the field. The director stated, “He used to win matches single-handedly.” I felt his personality and journey had the potential for a powerful cinematic character. That bought eventually the foundation for the story of Peddi. "

All about Peddi

Produced by Venkatesh Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas and co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writing. Helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports action film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Divyendu and Boman Irani, among others.