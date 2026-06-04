/Inside Ram Charan’s intense physical transformation for Peddi: Yoga, kushti, calorie deficit diet

Ram Charan’s transformation for Peddi was never designed to look polished or larger-than-life in the conventional commercial sense. Director Buchi Babu Sana and trainer Rakkesh R Uddiyar approached the role with a very specific vision: they did not want a sculpted “Greek god” physique, but raw and authentic frames for every phase of the character. For over 16 months, Ram Charan underwent one of the most physically demanding preparation phases of his career, training to portray a crossover athlete in cricket, running and wrestling.

Ram Charan’s gruelling training for Peddi

The preparation reportedly involved traditional kushti and akhada workouts, gada exercises, sprint and athletic drills, wrestling conditioning, functional strength training, Surya Namaskar routines, and carefully monitored recovery therapies.

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Uddiyar also designed a strict vegetarian diet plan oscillating between 1,800 and 2,500 calories, combined with strategic carb cycling to help Ram Charan transition through multiple body phases required for the character. The process reportedly involved periods of calorie deficit to maintain a leaner athletic frame before gradually building a broader, wrestler-like physique with heavy shoulders, chest, and grounded physicality.

Speaking about the actor’s commitment, trainer Rakkesh R Uddiyar said, “There were ups and downs. But when it came to training, Ram Charan was exceptional. He is not an athlete. He’s an actor. An athlete puts his entire body in motion. To catch that character and perform, it’s very tough. But every move he did, we were shocked at how he was doing it."

Director Buchi Babu Sana also emphasised how deeply invested Ram Charan was in the world of the film rather than his larger-than-life star image. “Peddi is going to be amazing. Me, Charan sir and I, along with the entire team, worked with all our hearts on this film. The main focus was always the story. Even though Charan sir is such a huge star hero, he kept all that aside and said yes to the story."

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