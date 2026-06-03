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Before Peddi watch these 5 films of Ram Charan on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Jun 03, 2026, 13:00 IST | Updated: Jun 03, 2026, 13:00 IST

Ram Charan’s Peddi is set for a theatrical release on June 4, 2026. Before diving into the most anticipated action sports drama, here’s a look at his five blockbuster hits.

5 movies of Ram Charan
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5 movies of Ram Charan

Peddi is an action sports film starring Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Devyendu, and many more. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film is set for a theatrical release on June 4, 2026. Before witnessing Charan's most anticipated project, revisit his five films that cemented his name in the film industry.

RRR
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RRR

Where to watch: Netflix and ZEE5

SS Rajamouli's epic period action drama features Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju alongside NT Rama Rao Jr as Komaram Bheem. The story focuses on their unshakeable brotherhood, which leads them to unite in the 1920s and fight against the British Raj.

Magadheera
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Magadheera

Where to watch: JioHotstar

This is one of the biggest historic blockbusters, directed by SS Rajamouli. The action fantasy continues with Raghuveer (Dev Gill), who murders Indu's father and blames Harsha (Charan). When Harsha decides to take revenge and set out to clear his name, he recalls his previous life from 400 years ago and his connection to them.

Rangasthalam
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Rangasthalam

Where to watch: JioHotstar and Prime Video

Ram Charan plays Chitti Babu in Sukumar's action drama. Portraying his finest performance, the narrative centres on two brothers, Chittibabu and Kumar Babu (Pinisetty), who decide to oppose the tyrannical rule of Phanindra, the corrupt leader of their village's local government.

Chirutha
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Chirutha

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Charan (Ram Charan), a poor boy, confesses to a murder he did not commit and is sentenced to 12 years in jail. After he gets out of jail, he travels to Bangkok for work and falls in love with Sanjana (Neha Sharma), the daughter of a rich man.

Dhruva
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Dhruva

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Featuring Ram Charan, Arvind Swamy, and Rakul Preet Singh, Surender Reddy’s action thriller follows an IPS officer named ASP K Dhruva. He uncovers a powerful network of organised crime. To take down the massive racket, he prepares himself and deals with numerous challenges along the way.

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