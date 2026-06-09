/Peddi actor Jagapathi Babu defends Janhvi Kapoor amid backlash: 'Don't target the actor'



Ram Charan's Peddi has been dominating headlines for both the right and wrong reasons. While the film continues to perform well at the box office, it has also faced significant backlash over the representation of Janhvi Kapoor's character. Although director Buchi Babu Sana has apologised for the portrayal, the controversy refuses to die down. Amid the ongoing debate, veteran actor Jagapathi Babu has spoken out in support of Kapoor.

In the film, Janhvi Kapoor plays Achiyamma, and the way her character has been presented on screen has sparked widespread discussion and criticism online.

Jagapathi Babu backs Janhvi Kapoor amid criticism

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Amid the backlash, South Indian actor Jagapathi Babu came out in support of Janhvi Kapoor, urging audiences not to target her personally.

Speaking to Telugu360 Digital, Babu urged audiences not slam Janhvi over the role.

"As an artist, the only thing I would say is please don't target the actor. It's unfair to go after that girl. We don't know what her personal views were or whether she agreed with every creative decision," he said.

The veteran actor further stressed that actors often work within the framework created by filmmakers and follow the director's vision.

“It’s not as if she pushed for it herself. She did what the director asked her to do. When an actor signs on and trusts a director’s vision, they follow that vision. We do what the director tells us. Sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn’t. He (Buchi Babu) may have his own reasons. I support Janhvi in this matter,” he said.

He further argued that if viewers have issues with the film, their criticism should be directed at the movie itself rather than any individual actor.

“If you like or dislike the film, comment on the film. But don’t single out an artist, troll them, or cause them mental distress,” he added.

Peddi controvery: What it is all about?

Since its release, Janhvi Kapoor's portrayal in Peddi has been widely discussed on social media. The filmmakers have been criticised for allegedly hypersexualising the actress, with many pointing to the film's opening shot, which focuses on Kapoor's bosom and navel. Critics have also argued that her costumes were designed to accentuate her cleavage and overall figure.

After the social media uproar, the film’s director, Bachi Babu Sana, took to social media to issue an apology.